A thrilling comeback and a dramatic finish! That's the story of the Bath vs. Exeter Chiefs match in The Prem. Bath emerged victorious, but it was a nail-biting affair that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Bath dominated early on, capitalizing on Exeter's misfortune with a red card to winger Joseph Ridl. Beno Obano, Alfie Barbeary, Santiago Carreras, and Ollie Lawrence all crossed the line, giving Bath a comfortable 26-0 lead. But here's where it gets controversial... Exeter, showing incredible resilience, fought back with tries from Joseph Dweba and Ollie Woodburn, narrowing the gap before halftime. And this is the part most people miss: the second half saw an even more remarkable comeback.

Exeter's Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored, bringing the scores level at 26-26. It was a true test of nerves for both teams and their fans. With the game hanging in the balance, Bath found their hero in Arthur Green, who scored a last-minute try to secure the win. A truly dramatic end to an intense match!

