Epic Comeback! Bath Rugby Defeats Exeter Chiefs in Final Seconds | Premiership Rugby Highlights (2026)

A thrilling comeback and a dramatic finish! That's the story of the Bath vs. Exeter Chiefs match in The Prem. Bath emerged victorious, but it was a nail-biting affair that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Bath dominated early on, capitalizing on Exeter's misfortune with a red card to winger Joseph Ridl. Beno Obano, Alfie Barbeary, Santiago Carreras, and Ollie Lawrence all crossed the line, giving Bath a comfortable 26-0 lead. But here's where it gets controversial... Exeter, showing incredible resilience, fought back with tries from Joseph Dweba and Ollie Woodburn, narrowing the gap before halftime. And this is the part most people miss: the second half saw an even more remarkable comeback.

See Also
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to get ‘heads up’ for visit of ChelseaUnited Cup: Belinda Bencic Stuns Iga Swiatek in Thrilling Comeback | Tennis HighlightsEdinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors 1872 Cup Final Highlights - Jamie Dobie Double!Is the New Manager Bounce Real? Premier League Stats & Analysis

Exeter's Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored, bringing the scores level at 26-26. It was a true test of nerves for both teams and their fans. With the game hanging in the balance, Bath found their hero in Arthur Green, who scored a last-minute try to secure the win. A truly dramatic end to an intense match!

See Also
Swansea City vs West Brom: Penalty Drama and Last-Minute Heroics | FA Cup Highlights

So, what do you think? Was Exeter's comeback a testament to their fighting spirit, or did Bath's early dominance let them off the hook? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this thrilling encounter!

Epic Comeback! Bath Rugby Defeats Exeter Chiefs in Final Seconds | Premiership Rugby Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Government Shutdown ENDS! But What's Next for Homeland Security Funding?
Breaking News: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Demands Millions in Bitcoin - What We Know So Far
Frog Revival: How Scientists Are Bringing Back a Species from Extinction
Latest Posts
Pittsburgh Penguins Waive Filip Larsson: What's Next for the Goalie?
NFLPA Rejects 18-Game Season: Player Health & Safety Concerns
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5813

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.