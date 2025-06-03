EPF Dividend Forecast 2025: 6.3%-6.5% Expected - Expert Analysis & Investment Strategy Breakdown (2026)

Get ready for a financial forecast that will have you on the edge of your seat! The future of your retirement savings is looking promising! An economist has predicted that the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will deliver an impressive dividend rate of 6.3% to 6.5% in 2025. But here's where it gets controversial...

Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, believes that the EPF's conservative investment approach is paying off. With a well-balanced asset mix and a focus on global diversification, the fund is minimizing risks and maximizing returns.

For 2024, the EPF declared a steady 6.3% dividend rate for both conventional and shariah savings accounts. And this is the part most people miss: the EPF's nine-month performance in 2025 shows an impressive 11% increase in gross investment income, setting the stage for an even better year ahead.

"The EPF's investment selection criteria are like a finely tuned machine," says Dr. Afzanizam. "By optimizing the risk-return trade-off, they've created a robust portfolio."

As of the third quarter of 2025, the EPF's asset allocation is a testament to its strategy. Equities and fixed income dominate, making up 46% and 45% of total assets, respectively. Real estate and infrastructure contribute 7%, while money market instruments provide liquidity with a 2% allocation.

"Each asset class has a unique role," explains Dr. Afzanizam. "Equities for growth, fixed income for stability, and money market instruments for flexibility."

But it's not just about the asset classes. Dr. Juliana Mohamed Abdul Kadir, a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara, highlights the EPF's diversification strategy as a key factor in achieving higher dividend rates. The fund's investments both at home and abroad, coupled with a strengthening equity market, have been a winning combination.

"The ringgit's strength against other currencies has been a significant boost, too," adds Dr. Juliana.

However, she cautions that global interest rates, currency stability, and geopolitical uncertainties can impact returns and market sentiment. With the rise of gig workers and the self-employed segment exceeding three million individuals, voluntary contributions have increased, further strengthening the EPF's position.

So, what does the future hold? Dr. Juliana predicts a dividend range of 5.5% to 6.5% in the coming years, with fluctuations influenced by global market performance and the EPF's investment strategy.

As we navigate the complex world of finance, it's exciting to see the EPF's proactive approach paying dividends. But what do you think? Is the EPF's strategy sustainable in the long run? Share your thoughts and let's spark a discussion on the future of retirement savings!