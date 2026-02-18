EPCOT's Iconic Breadfruit Tree Removed: What Happened? | Living With the Land Update (2026)

Imagine stepping into the lush, vibrant world of EPCOT’s Living With the Land, only to find a gaping void where a towering breadfruit tree once stood. Yes, it’s gone. The iconic tree, a centerpiece of the first greenhouse, has been removed, leaving behind nothing but a patch of sand and a lot of questions. But here’s where it gets controversial: was this a necessary decision, or a loss of a beloved piece of the park’s charm? According to cast members, the tree had simply outgrown its space, its height nearly rivaling the greenhouse roof itself. While the trunk has been salvaged and the rest will be composted, the change has already sparked conversations among visitors. And this is the part most people miss: the removal comes just days after the attraction was unexpectedly drained, raising eyebrows about the timing and reasoning behind these changes. TikTok user @lunaloveparks captured the moment crew members dug out the tree’s roots, while Instagram user @themeparkcomedians shared a closer look at the stump, offering a bittersweet farewell to this natural landmark. A new breadfruit tree is expected to take its place, but will it ever feel the same? This isn’t just about a tree—it’s about the balance between growth and preservation, and whether we’re willing to let go of the familiar for the sake of practicality. What do you think? Is this a necessary step for the park’s evolution, or a missed opportunity to preserve a piece of its history? Let’s debate it in the comments. For now, Living With the Land is back in operation, but the absence of that towering breadfruit tree will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression. Stay tuned for more updates by following WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget to check out our POV video of the ride to relive the tree’s former glory.