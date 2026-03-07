Enzo the Emu Escapes, Then Escapes Again, and Becomes a Local Celebrity

Ottawa, Canada (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa)

A female emu named Enzo briefly escaped from an eastern Ontario animal rescue sanctuary earlier this week, and has now turned into something of a local celebrity. She lived at Gagné Homestead and Rescue, off Highway 29 on the community's southern outskirts.

Enzo's exploits unfolded on Monday in Almonte, a town located 50 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. She set off on a solo adventure, exploring the town like a true tourist, with the grace of a prehistoric runway model and the speed of pure chaos. Enzo's emu companion Blue also fled their holding pen, but didn't make it past the property.

Emus are native to Australia and are the largest bird found in that country, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. They can reach speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Siobhan O'Keefe, who lives in a community near Almonte, snapped and posted a photo of Enzo up the highway from the farm, near a residential area. She was shocked to see an emu next to the Welcome to Almonte sign.

Jeff Gagné, the owner of the sanctuary, has apologized for the concern and disruption the 'unscheduled run' might have caused. He's also thanked all those 'who came together to bring Enzo home.'

See Also Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update

'We are unsure how [she] got out but we are in the progress of addressing the issue,' he wrote on Facebook on the afternoon of Feb. 2.

Feb. 2 happened to be Groundhog Day, which had the homestead pitching a new variation on a familiar tradition: 'If Enzo the Emu sees her shadow on Groundhog Day, winter sticks around a little longer.'

Following a series of other media interviews in the past few days, Gagné and Enzo travelled to Ottawa for a chat with All In A Day host Alan Neal. It was not every day that the team at All In A Day came into the office and started the day with the question, 'Can we bring an emu into the studio?'

'The answer, it turns out, was no.'

Enzo could become Almonte's mascot after her Groundhog Day escape. After the escape, canine co-ordinator Tracy Foley set out to find the bird along Highway 29. All In A Day host Alan Neal met up with Foley and the owner of the rescue, along with their two emus.

Corrections