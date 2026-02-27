Enzo Maresca Returns? Leicester City Eyes Former Chelsea Manager! (2026)

The football world is buzzing with the possibility of Enzo Maresca making a swift return to the sport after his recent exit from Chelsea.

Fans of Chelsea were left feeling quite let down when Enzo Maresca departed Stamford Bridge, especially considering he had brought home two trophies in just six short months. His achievements had built a sense of hope and excitement among supporters, yet those sentiments may soon be overshadowed by the impressive run that Liam Rosenior has embarked on since taking over management.

Just when it seemed that everyone, including commentator Gary Neville, had written Chelsea off, they managed to turn things around, sparking a wave of optimism.

So why the negative outlook surrounding Maresca's departure?

Liam Rosenior has now led the team to six victories out of their last seven matches, which highlights a newfound determination among the players. Under Maresca's guidance, it's possible that such fighting spirit might not have surfaced.

In an intriguing twist, Enzo Maresca may be set for a quicker return to the pitch than anticipated. Leicester City, where he once had a successful tenure, is reportedly interested in bringing him back to the Championship.

Maresca previously spent a full season at Leicester, during which he revolutionized the team's tactical approach, ultimately leading them to win the Championship title with an impressive tally of 97 points. And now, as reported by the Daily Mirror, Leicester has reached out regarding appointing him as their new manager.

They have presented Maresca with a tempting incentive-based offer, although it is understood that he may not be willing to commit beyond the summer season.

However, some might argue that a return to Leicester City might not be on the cards for Maresca. During his time at Chelsea, he demonstrated his managerial prowess by clinching the Club World Cup, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level. This potential step back into Championship football could be seen as counterproductive, even if it were just for six months; any missteps could jeopardize his growing reputation.

Moreover, it's worth noting that Manchester City has begun to eye Maresca as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola, while Tottenham is also interested in him as a candidate to replace Thomas Frank.

