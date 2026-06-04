Environmental Health Perspectives: A New Chapter with ACS Publications (2026)

Environmental Health Perspectives Joins ACS Publications: A New Chapter for Environmental Health Research

Environmental Health Perspectives (EHP), a renowned journal in the field of environmental health, has officially joined the American Chemical Society's (ACS) portfolio of publications. This significant transition marks a new era for EHP, a journal with a 50-year legacy and an Impact Factor of 9.8, as it continues to advance the broader chemical and health sciences.

The journal's transition to ACS Publications is a result of a strategic move by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to ensure the journal's continuity. In April 2025, funding for EHP was cut, leading to concerns about its future. However, the NIH decided to donate the journal to ACS through the Federal Surplus Property Program, recognizing ACS's commitment to upholding the journal's integrity and supporting its future development.

This transfer is a first for ACS Publications, and it highlights the trust placed in ACS to preserve the journal's reputation and enhance its reach. Emma Hennessey, publisher and senior director of global editorial strategy, expressed the bittersweet nature of the transition, acknowledging the initial challenges and sadness among journal editors and the environmental health community. Despite the initial concerns, the response from EHP's authors, reviewers, and editors was overwhelmingly positive, emphasizing the journal's importance and the void it has left in the field.

EHP's addition to ACS's portfolio strengthens its presence in environmental health and expands into the medical space. Researchers in the environmental health field are encouraged to submit their work to EHP, which will reopen manuscript submissions soon. ACS aims to make EHP's previously published content accessible alongside all ACS journal content, ensuring a seamless transition for the scientific community.

A significant change on the horizon is the journal's transition from Diamond to Gold Open Access in 2027. While both models provide free access to content, Gold Open Access relies on institutional agreements or author fees, whereas Diamond Open Access is typically funded by alternative sources. To ease the transition, ACS will waive all publishing costs for manuscript submissions to EHP through the end of 2026, allowing authors time to adapt to the new model.

This strategic move by ACS Publications not only ensures the continuity of EHP but also reinforces its commitment to advancing environmental health research and serving the scientific community's needs.