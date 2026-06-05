Environmental Fines: Cold Spring Brewing & New Flyer Face MPCA Penalties (2026)

Local Businesses Face Significant Fines for Environmental Missteps!

It seems that even established companies can stumble when it comes to protecting our precious environment. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has recently levied substantial fines against two prominent local businesses, Cold Spring Brewing Company and New Flyer of America, for critical environmental violations related to stormwater management and hazardous waste. This raises a crucial question: are we doing enough to ensure industrial operations don't inadvertently harm our natural resources?

Cold Spring Brewing Company's Stormwater Woes

Cold Spring Brewing Company has been hit with a total of $15,939 in fines. The MPCA's investigation in May 2024 revealed a concerning pattern of neglect at three of their facilities. At their main Cold Spring location, the brewery apparently failed to implement effective measures to reduce or eliminate contaminated stormwater runoff – that's the rainwater that picks up pollutants as it flows over industrial sites. They also neglected to put a proper facility inspection plan in place. Over at their St. Cloud facility, a permit application for industrial stormwater was conspicuously missing.

To their credit, Cold Spring Brewing has committed to a corrective action plan. This includes updating their stormwater pollution prevention plans, developing specific spill response procedures for each site, and conducting thorough evaluations of their operations to prevent stormwater from mixing with contaminated wastewater. They've also pledged to finally apply for that crucial industrial stormwater permit.

And this is the part most people miss... this isn't the first time Cold Spring Brewing has faced environmental scrutiny. In 2023, they were fined $16,721 for a much more serious incident where an estimated 2,000 gallons of industrial wastewater and stormwater were allowed to flow into Brewery Creek. Adding to the problem, they failed to notify authorities or initiate a cleanup. Other violations at that time included a lack of stormwater monitoring data and insufficient freeboard – that's the crucial space at the top of wastewater ponds designed to prevent overflow during heavy rain or snowmelt. Agency officials stress that this space is vital for public safety and environmental protection.

New Flyer of America's Hazardous Waste Mishand

Meanwhile, the bus manufacturing giant, New Flyer of America, located in St. Cloud, has been fined $12,112.50 for violations concerning hazardous waste. An MPCA inspection in August 2024 uncovered that the company did not promptly clean up spilled zinc primer, a substance classified as hazardous waste. Furthermore, they improperly disposed of cardboard that had been contaminated with this primer and failed to properly seal and clearly label containers holding hazardous materials. This is a critical point: improper disposal of hazardous waste can have long-lasting and severe environmental consequences.

New Flyer has also agreed to rectify these issues. Their commitment includes ensuring proper disposal of all hazardous waste, providing photographic evidence to the MPCA that all spills have been cleaned up, diligently closing and labeling hazardous waste containers, and submitting a comprehensive hazardous waste management plan for MPCA approval.

What Goes Into a Fine?

The MPCA's approach to calculating these penalties is multifaceted. They consider the severity of the violations and their actual or potential impact on the environment. They also take into account whether these were first-time offenses or repeat issues. A key element is recovering any economic advantage a company might have gained by delaying compliance with environmental regulations. This ensures a level playing field for businesses that do prioritize environmental responsibility.

Now, let's open this up for discussion! Do you believe these fines are sufficient to deter future violations? Or perhaps you feel the focus should be more on preventative measures and education? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!