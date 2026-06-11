Entry-Level Jobs Crisis: How AI Impacts Young Kiwis' Career Paths (2026)

The future of work for young Kiwis is a pressing concern, as entry-level jobs, traditionally seen as the gateway to the workforce, are becoming increasingly scarce. This issue is not unique to New Zealand; it's a global phenomenon, and one that warrants a deeper exploration of its causes and potential solutions.

The Vanishing On-Ramps

Entry-level positions have long served as a crucial stepping stone for young professionals, offering a pathway to learn organizational dynamics, develop judgment, and build capabilities through hands-on experience. However, the erosion of these roles poses a significant challenge. The unemployment rate among New Zealand's youth, currently at around 15%, is a stark indicator of this problem. What's more, the types of jobs that have traditionally provided these entry points, such as junior office and administrative roles, are shrinking.

AI's Role: Automation and Redefining Work

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a significant factor in this shift. While it hasn't eliminated entire occupations, it has automated many traditional tasks within them. This automation has led to a redesign of roles, with firms now requiring employees who can operate in complex, unstructured environments from the get-go. The IDC survey, which found that 91% of organizations reported AI-driven changes or displacements in job roles, is a testament to this trend. In New Zealand, over half of the surveyed employers reported significant job displacement due to AI, and nearly nine in ten expected a slowdown in entry-level hiring within three years.

The Impact of Higher Education

Another force at play is the increasing number of young people completing higher education. This surge in qualifications has led to a more competitive job market, where employment levels can be high, yet unemployment rates among youth remain elevated. This shift has also changed the expectations of employers, who now seek practical skills and real-world experience in addition to academic credentials.

The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma

The diminishing number of entry-level roles creates a catch-22 situation. If these roles are shrinking, how can young people gain the necessary experience to stand out in a crowded job market? This dilemma is not lost on employers, who, according to the IDC survey, are concerned about the lack of on-the-job learning opportunities and the low awareness of AI-related roles among potential hires.

Addressing the Skills Gap

The solution, it seems, lies in a collaborative effort between universities and employers. With firms doing less to develop early-career talent, universities must step up to fill this gap. Expanding work-integrated learning and entrepreneurship education can help students develop the practical skills, judgment, and adaptability that are becoming increasingly difficult to acquire through traditional entry-level roles. However, this is not a problem that universities can solve alone. The crux of the issue is not just about finding jobs for young people, but about ensuring the labor market remains accessible to them.

Conclusion

As we navigate this evolving landscape, it's crucial to recognize that the challenge of entry-level jobs drying up is not just a New Zealand problem, but a global one. It requires a collective effort to adapt and innovate, ensuring that the pathways to work remain open and accessible for future generations.