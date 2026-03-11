Eni and Repsol's $6 Billion Struggle for Gas Payments from Venezuela (2026)

Imagine pouring billions into a venture, only to be met with silence and indifference when it’s time to get paid. That’s the harsh reality for European energy giants Eni and Repsol, who are locked in a high-stakes battle to recover a staggering $6 billion in gas payments from Venezuela, according to a recent Financial Times report. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite their struggles, U.S. officials seem unmoved by their plight, leaving these companies in a financial limbo that raises serious questions about international business and political priorities.

The story begins with Eni, Italy’s multinational energy powerhouse, and Repsol, its Spanish counterpart, both deeply invested in Venezuela’s energy sector. Together, they operate the Perla offshore gas field in a 50-50 joint venture, managed by the local firm Cardón IV. For years, these companies have supplied Venezuela with essential resources like gas and naphtha, crucial for diluting the country’s heavy oil to make it transportable. Yet, despite their contributions, payments have dried up, leaving them in a precarious position.

And this is the part most people miss: The roots of this crisis may lie in the Trump Administration’s “America First” policy, which reportedly sidelined European companies’ concerns. Sources told the Financial Times that the White House’s lack of urgency in resolving these payment disputes has left Eni and Repsol feeling abandoned. Adding insult to injury, U.S. authorities informed Eni last March that they could no longer accept oil from Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA as repayment for gas debts—a move that came after Washington threatened to cancel authorizations for Venezuelan oil exports.

Since the U.S. imposed oil sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, oil swaps had been a lifeline for companies like Eni and Repsol, allowing them to settle debts and secure refined products for domestic distribution. But with these options now off the table, the path to recovery seems increasingly uncertain. Neither Eni, Repsol, nor the U.S. Treasury has commented on the situation, leaving the public to wonder: Is this a fair outcome for companies operating in such a volatile environment?

This saga isn’t just about money—it’s about the complex interplay of politics, energy, and international relations. As Eni and Repsol navigate this financial quagmire, one can’t help but ask: Are European companies being unfairly penalized in the global energy game? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a debate that’s far from over.