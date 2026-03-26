England vs West Indies LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights (2026)

England vs West Indies: A T20 World Cup 2026 Thriller

**The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as England and the West Indies clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With the West Indies known for their big-hitting prowess, England must devise a strategy to break their partnership. Who will be the hero for England? Will it be the spin of Adil Rashid or the pace of Sam Curran?

As the game unfolds, the West Indies are on fire, with Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford leading the charge. England's bowling, except for the exceptional Adil Rashid, seems to be struggling to contain the West Indies' aggressive batting. The question remains: can England turn the tide and secure a victory?

But here's where it gets interesting. The West Indies' lower order batting could be their downfall. England's batting lineup, considered world-class, might just have the edge over their opponents. Will England capitalize on this opportunity and chase down a target of 200? Or will the West Indies' lower order come to the party and surprise everyone?

Stay tuned as the drama unfolds. Will England's bowling, led by the exceptional Adil Rashid, be able to contain the West Indies' lower order? Or will the West Indies' lower order come to the party and surprise everyone? The answer lies in the next over, and the next, and the next...