England vs Italy T20 World Cup: Live Match Highlights and Analysis (2026)

Hold onto your seats, cricket fans, because the T20 World Cup just got a whole lot more intense! England’s clash with Italy is shaping up to be a nail-biter, and here’s the play-by-play breakdown you won’t want to miss. As of 10:31 AM, England stands at 107/5 in the 13th over, with Curran on 3 and Jacks on 2. But here’s where it gets controversial—Will Jacks, not exactly a spin-starter’s dream, steps in at No. 7. Can he turn the tide? Only time will tell.

10:30 AM: Wicket Alert! Banton, England's in-form player, is out for 30 after a mighty straight six and a high pull to cow corner. Ben Manenti's low catch off Kalugamage's delivery puts England in a tight spot at 105/5. And this is the part most people miss—Italy's disciplined performance is making England sweat. Are the underdogs about to pull off another upset?

Rewinding to 10:25 AM, England’s struggles were evident as Harry Brook fell for 14 after a promising six. Bold question: Is England underestimating Italy’s well-drilled squad? Italy, despite their limitations, is proving to be a tough nut to crack. By 10:23 AM, Sam Curran, England’s go-to crisis manager, stepped in at 93/4, but the pressure is mounting.

At 10:18 AM, Brook's dismissal after consecutive fours and a six highlighted England's shaky start. Yet, there's a silver lining—this gives Brook a chance to rebuild his form before the Super Eights. Controversial take: Could England's jittery start be a blessing in disguise?

By 10:17 AM, England was at 82/3, with Banton’s stunning shot through extra cover for four being the highlight. However, Italy’s tight bowling kept England’s scoring in check, leaving them at 76/3 by the 9th over. A misfield at short third man gifted Banton a boundary in the 8th over, but Italy’s consistency is undeniable.

Final thought: Can England recover, or will Italy pull off the unthinkable? This match is far from over, and every over is packed with drama.