England Six Nations Squad 2024: Billy Sela & Greg Fisilau Selected! Full Analysis & Predictions (2026)

The England Six Nations squad has made headlines with the inclusion of the promising 20-year-old prop, Vilikesa 'Billy' Sela, who has yet to earn his first cap. This selection comes as a response to several injuries affecting the tighthead position. Additionally, Exeter’s talented number eight, Greg Fisilau, receives recognition for his impressive performances at the club level, earning a spot in a fiercely competitive back row.

In other notable selections, Arthur Clarke, a second-row player from Gloucester, returns to the fold after missing last year’s Six Nations due to injury. He made his debut against the United States last summer and is now part of the squad, bolstering England's second-row options.

Another uncapped player making waves is Northampton's Emmanuel Iyogun, who showcased his abilities in both England A matches during the autumn. He is stepping in as a loosehead prop, adding depth to the squad.

Interestingly, some players like Noah Caluori from Saracens and Northampton’s George Hendy and Ollie Sleightholme will not be included in the back-three lineup. Instead, the coaching staff has opted for Bath’s speedy Henry Arundell, Harlequins’ Cadan Murley, along with the seasoned Elliot Daly, highlighting a preference for experience combined with fresh talent.

Northampton’s George Furbank, despite battling through recent injuries and having participated in only six matches over the past eight months, has also secured a place in the squad.

Unfortunately for Leicester's Adam Radwan, a leg injury has dashed his hopes of being selected this time around. His teammate Jack van Poortvliet will act as backup to scrum-halves Alex Mitchell and Ben Spencer.

There are ongoing concerns regarding the fitness of several players, including centre Ollie Lawrence, winger Tom Roebuck, flanker Ben Curry, and fly-half Fin Smith. All four will undergo rehabilitation alongside their 36 teammates as they prepare for the tournament opener against Wales on February 7.

Fin Baxter, a loosehead prop, will miss that initial match due to a foot injury but is expected to return later in the campaign.

Sela will be competing with Trevor Davison to fill in for Joe Heyes on the opposite side of the scrum, presenting an intriguing dynamic as the squad prepares for the challenges ahead.

Overall, head coach Steve Borthwick is selecting from a position of strength, especially considering his team is riding an impressive 11-match winning streak that has lasted a year. The midfield, which previously faced depth issues, now boasts a variety of players, with Seb Atkinson and Max Ojomoh challenging more established athletes for starting positions.

Borthwick expressed confidence in his team, stating, "We’ve assembled a squad that strikes a good balance between experience, leadership, and exciting potential. The distinctions in the Guinness Six Nations are incredibly slight; therefore, our goal in the coming days is to unite quickly, prepare thoroughly, and ensure we're primed for performance. By maintaining high standards amongst ourselves, we enhance our chances as the Championship approaches."

Last year, England achieved their best result since claiming the trophy in 2020 by finishing in second place. After their match against Wales at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, they will face Scotland at Murrayfield, then return home to challenge Ireland, followed by away games in Italy and France.

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)



Arthur Clark (Gloucester)



Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)



Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)



Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)



Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)



Theo Dan (Saracens)



Trevor Davison (Northampton)



Ben Earl (Saracens)



Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)



Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)



Jamie George (Saracens)



Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)



Maro Itoje (Saracens)



Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)



Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)



Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)



Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)



Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby)



Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)



Backs:

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)



Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)



Elliot Daly (Saracens)



Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)



Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)



George Ford (Sale Sharks)



Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)



George Furbank (Northampton Saints)



Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)



Cadan Murley (Harlequins)



Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)



Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)



Marcus Smith (Harlequins)



Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)



Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)



Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)



Rehabilitation in Girona:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)



Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)



Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)



Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)



Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)



Vilikesa Sela was a key member of England's victorious Under-20 World Cup team in 2024, contributing to the development of a new generation of exceptional prop talents. Another name to watch is Asher Opoku-Fordjour, who would have been included had he not suffered a shoulder injury. Gloucester's Afolabi Fasogbon, who competes with Sela for a senior position, was also part of that Under-20 squad.

Sadly, head coach Borthwick has already lost Bath’s Will Stuart to an Achilles tendon injury. Stuart's rapid progress last season culminated in his selection for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia. With both Stuart and Opoku-Fordjour sidelined, Borthwick has opted for the experienced 33-year-old scrum specialist Davison and Sela's powerful ball-carrying ability as viable alternatives for the role occupied by Heyes.

It will be intriguing to see who Borthwick selects for his matchday 23, given his strategic use of the bench last autumn to bring in both experience and energy during crucial match moments. Each of Davison and Sela brings different strengths to the table, but neither can offer both attributes at once.