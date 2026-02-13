England's Starting Lineup for the Wales Clash: A Deep Dive (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling Six Nations showdown as England gears up to face Wales, and the team selection is already sparking debates! But here's where it gets controversial... Is this England lineup truly their strongest? Let’s dive into the choices and uncover the potential game-changers.

Half-backs: The Uncontested Duo?

At scrum-half, Alex Mitchell is the undisputed starter. The Northampton star has patiently earned his spot, proving himself at both club and international levels. His ability to maintain a blistering tempo—sometimes even too fast—will be a double-edged sword against Wales. And this is the part most people miss... His tactical kicking and eye for defensive gaps could be the difference-maker in this clash. At fly-half, while Fin Smith is the preferred choice if fit, his availability seems unlikely. Enter George Ford, whose stellar performance in the 2025 autumn matches makes him a strong contender. Ford’s defensive solidity and drop-goal prowess might not be needed against Wales, but could they become crucial later in the tournament? Bold question: Is Ford currently England’s best 10? Let’s discuss in the comments!

Centres: A Coin Toss Decision?

Max Ojomoh seems the obvious inside centre for Borthwick, especially with Ford’s influence. His performance against Argentina in November speaks for itself. But hold on—Seb Atkinson is knocking loudly on the door after Gloucester’s recent clash with Bath. It’s a 50-50 call between these two talents. At outside centre, Henry Slade is the safe bet. The Exeter Chiefs stalwart, known for his playmaking skills, excels at creating space for his teammates. His impact in the championship could be monumental.

Back Three: Reliability Meets Game-Changing Potential

Freddie Steward silenced any remaining doubters with his performance for Harlequins, despite their defeat. The 25-year-old full-back is a powerhouse under the high ball and a constant threat with ball in hand. On the wings, Tommy Freeman and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso are Borthwick’s go-to men. Both have proven their reliability in attack for club and country, and their ability to turn the tide could be pivotal not just against Wales, but also in the tournament’s final showdown at the Stade de France.

Ruck Rugby’s Predicted England Starting XV vs Wales:

Steward; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Ojomoh, Freeman, Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Heyes, Itoje (capt), Chessum, Pollock, Underhill, Earl.

Controversial Take: While this lineup looks strong, are there any surprises or omissions you’d debate? Share your thoughts below!

