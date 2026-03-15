England's Spin Strategy: Taking on Aussie Spinner Todd Murphy (2026)

The Ashes series takes an intriguing turn as England prepares a bold strategy for the final Test in Sydney. With the series already lost, the visitors aim to salvage pride and target Australia's spinner, Todd Murphy, should he be selected.

But here's the twist: England opener Zak Crawley has vowed to take the game to Murphy, despite the spinner's potential debut on home soil. This tactic comes after England's dominant display against Murphy at Headingley, where Ben Stokes smashed five sixes in one over. However, Murphy bounced back with six wickets in the series finale at The Oval.

Crawley's statement is a bold one: "We'll try and put pressure on all their bowlers." This approach could be a double-edged sword, as Crawley acknowledges the risks involved. But with England's confidence boosted by their MCG victory, they aim to end the series on a high.

The selection of Shoaib Bashir, England's 'No.1 spinner', adds further intrigue. Bashir has been overlooked for the first four Tests, despite being prioritized for the past two years in preparation for this series. Will Jacks has been the preferred choice, but with the series outcome decided, England might be looking to experiment.

And the plot thickens: The Sydney Cricket Ground's pitch has sparked curiosity, with a green square raising questions. Chief curator Adam Lewis assures that it won't be a concern, but the recent two-day debacle in Melbourne has administrators on edge. Will the pitch hold up for a full five-day Test?

Crawley's confidence in the team's unity shines through: "If we can get a win, it shows a lot about our group." With the series score potentially ending 3-2, England believes it would be a positive outcome. But is this a fair assessment, or are they downplaying expectations?

The stage is set for a captivating finale, with England's strategy and Australia's response sure to be under the microscope. Will the visitors' aggressive approach pay off, or will it be a case of too little, too late? The cricket world awaits with bated breath.