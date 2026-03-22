England's Six Nations Shake-Up: Unveiling the New Backline for Italy (2026)

Get ready for a rugby revolution! England's Six Nations 2026 squad is in for a dramatic overhaul as they prepare to face Italy, and it’s not just about injuries—it’s about bold, strategic moves that could redefine their campaign. Head coach Steve Borthwick is pulling no punches, with a backline reshuffle so extensive that not a single position might remain unchanged from their previous clash with Ireland. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a masterstroke or a risky gamble? Let’s dive in.

Two injuries and a role shift have forced Borthwick’s hand, but he’s also seizing the opportunity to experiment. Northampton’s Fin Smith is set to step into the fly-half role, replacing George Ford, while Gloucester’s Seb Atkinson is poised to make his mark as England’s inside centre in Rome. And this is the part most people miss: with Ollie Lawrence sidelined due to a knee injury, Tommy Freeman is expected to shift from the wing to the midfield, a move that could either pay dividends or disrupt team dynamics.

Tom Roebuck is likely to fill Freeman’s spot on the wing, with Cadan Murley tipped to start on the opposite side, replacing Henry Arundell. The full-back position is also up for grabs, with Marcus Smith and Elliot Daly vying to replace Freddie Steward, who was substituted during the first half of England’s 42-21 defeat to Ireland. Meanwhile, Ben Spencer is set to step in as scrum-half due to Alex Mitchell’s injury.

But here’s the real question: can this untested lineup gel in time to deliver a winning performance? England centurion Danny Care believes Daly’s experience could be a game-changer. ‘He’s got a big left boot and a great aerial game,’ Care told Rugby Union Weekly. ‘He’s been there and done it in the biggest Test matches.’ Yet, with so many new faces and combinations, cohesion—a buzzword from last year—seems to have taken a backseat.

Borthwick’s selection strategy has always been more adventurous than he’s often credited for. Over the past year, he’s rotated fly-halves, experimented with wingers and flankers in the centres, and shuffled the back three. However, completely overhauling the backline, even with forced changes, is his boldest move yet. Seb Atkinson and Tommy Freeman, for instance, have never played together as a centre partnership, and Atkinson and Fin Smith only started once together for Worcester’s first team back in February 2022.

Is this justified? England’s recent performances in the Six Nations—lacking tactical agility and basic accuracy—have been a far cry from the team that racked up 12 consecutive wins. Management might argue that squad depth, developed during tours like the summer trip to Argentina, is pointless if not used to shake things up when first-choice players underperform. Yet, such drastic changes put immense pressure on the team.

England’s players often tout their strong team spirit and culture, but that’s easy when you’re winning. This slump in form will truly test their unity. While few of the dropped players can complain based on recent performances, some may feel they’ve earned enough credit during England’s winning streak to survive the cull. How the new backline comes together and how the squad rallies for a challenging trip to Rome will be fascinating to watch.

What do you think? Is Borthwick’s radical reshuffle a stroke of genius or a recipe for disaster? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss!