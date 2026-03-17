England's Six Nations Setback: Feyi-Waboso Out, Roebuck Steps Up (2026)

A major blow has struck England's Six Nations campaign just hours before their opening match against Wales on Saturday. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, a key player for the team, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. This unexpected turn of events has led to a surprise recall for Tom Roebuck, who steps in to fill the void left by Feyi-Waboso's absence.

The extent of Feyi-Waboso's injury is still being investigated, and it remains uncertain whether he will feature at all during the Six Nations. England's assistant coach, Tom Harrison, confirmed the news, stating, "Manny pulled out of training at the last minute, and unfortunately, he won't be available this weekend." He further explained that Feyi-Waboso suffered a pulled muscle in his leg, disrupting the team's plans but assuring that they are prepared with a backup player.

Head coach Steve Borthwick had initially indicated that Roebuck was still a week away from full fitness, suggesting he might make his comeback against Scotland next week. However, the Sale wing has been given the nod over Elliot Daly, a decision that has raised some eyebrows.

Harrison defended the choice, saying, "Steve mentioned a couple of days ago that Tom would be ready. In an ideal world, we'd have given him more time, but we don't live in an ideal world. He trained fully yesterday and has been exceptional around the squad. I'm excited to see him in action."

Feyi-Waboso's absence is a significant loss for Borthwick, as the Exeter wing has been in top form for both club and country this season. He started all four autumn Tests, scoring two tries and re-establishing himself on the international stage after missing last year's Six Nations due to a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old, who represented Wales at the under-18 level before pledging his allegiance to England, has yet to face Saturday's opponents due to his late withdrawal. Sam Underhill, England's back-rower, expressed his disappointment, saying, "Any player would be disappointed with an injury. We're gutted for him. He's a resilient and hardworking guy. Anyone pursuing a medical degree and playing rugby likely has a high level of resilience. He's a good guy, and there's no doubt he'll come back stronger, but it's still disappointing."

Despite Roebuck's limited game time and questions about his fitness, he has proven himself as an impressive performer on the international stage. He started the autumn victories against Australia and New Zealand, scoring the final try against the All Blacks. Roebuck solidified his spot on the right wing during last year's dominant win over Wales in Cardiff.

In addition to Roebuck's recall, Borthwick has called up Bristol prop Max Lahiff to bolster the front-row numbers, as Bath youngster Billy Sela is absent due to injury.

Despite the disruptions, England remains the overwhelming favorite to extend their winning streak to 12 matches, with Wales on a Six Nations losing streak dating back to 2023. However, England's captain, Jamie George, expects a fierce challenge from their rivals.

"It's hostile and confrontational. You feel the energy in the stadiums, whether it's the Allianz or the Principality. The crowd's energy influences the game's intensity, making it highly confrontational. That's what makes these games so great to be a part of," George said.

As the teams prepare for their clash, the question remains: Can England overcome this setback and maintain their winning momentum, or will Wales rise to the challenge and break their losing streak?