England's SEND Overhaul: Fewer EHCPs by 2035? What You Need to Know! (2026)

A bold new vision for special educational needs in England has been unveiled, but it's not without controversy.

The future of special educational needs support is at a crossroads. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has proposed a radical overhaul, promising a brighter future for children with special needs. However, this plan has sparked concerns and debates among parents, experts, and politicians alike.

Under the proposed changes, only children with the most severe and complex needs will be eligible for Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs). This shift aims to address the rapid increase in EHCPs, which has strained local authority finances. The government projects that by 2034-35, the proportion of pupils with EHCPs will drop to under 5%, a significant decrease from the current 5%+.

But here's where it gets controversial: millions of children will now receive Individual Support Plans (ISPs), which are broader in scope and cover children not previously in the special needs system. While this sounds promising, there's a catch - the right to appeal starts with schools, not independent tribunals. This shift has left some worried that parents' chances of success in legal challenges will be diminished.

And this is the part most people miss: the government's modelling shows a rapid rise in EHCPs, with a projected 8% of pupils having EHCPs by 2029-30. This surge has created a multibillion-pound deficit in local authority finances, which the proposed changes aim to address over the long term.

Phillipson argues that the current system is broken, with parents battling indebted local authorities for support. The new plan promises to include and support children with special needs, ensuring they receive the help they deserve without a fight. However, the restrictions on EHCPs have already sparked backlash from parent groups and Labour MPs.

In a statement, Phillipson said, "Today's plans will take children with Send from sidelined and excluded to seen, heard, and included. Every child will get the brilliant support they deserve." But the question remains: will these changes truly benefit children with special needs, or will they create more barriers for parents seeking support?

The plan, which forms the biggest changes to Send provision in over a decade, will be put to consultation before legislation is introduced. The first assessments under the new system are scheduled for 2029. With the future of special needs support hanging in the balance, one thing is certain: this issue deserves our attention and thoughtful discussion.