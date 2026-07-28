England's Road to the Semi-Finals: Can They Overcome Norway? (2026)

World Cup 2026: Will England join Spain and France in the semi-finals?

The stage is set for an intriguing quarter-final clash as England faces Norway in Miami. With the tournament's fate hanging in the balance, the focus shifts to the key players and their respective teams. England's right-back position is a topic of debate, with Thomas Tuchel's decision to field Trevoh Chalobah as a centre-back causing some controversy. The absence of Tino Livramento through injury and the recent hamstring injury to Reece James have left England with limited options at right-back. Meanwhile, Spain's journey to the semi-finals has been a testament to their resilience and attacking prowess. They defeated Belgium 2-1, with Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scoring the late winner. The Spanish team's success is largely attributed to their dynamic and varied attack, led by the influential Lamine Yamal.

As the tournament progresses, the pressure intensifies. England must overcome their recent setbacks, including the two-match ban for defender Jarell Quansah, to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The team's ability to adapt and find a winning formula will be crucial. On the other hand, Spain's confidence is bolstered by their recent record against France, having beaten them in the last two matches. The French team, known for their attacking prowess, faces a challenge in controlling Spain's midfield and maintaining their dominant possession.

The stage is set for an epic battle between England and Spain, with the outcome determining their path to the semi-finals. The tournament's unpredictability adds to the excitement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the result. The question remains: will England join Spain and France in the semi-finals?

In my opinion, England's recent setbacks and limited options at right-back could hinder their progress. Spain, on the other hand, has shown resilience and a strong attacking strategy. The battle between these two teams promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the outcome hanging in the balance. The tournament's unpredictability adds to the excitement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the result.