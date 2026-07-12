England's Marcus Smith Vows to 'Leave it All Out There' Against South Africa in Nations Championship (2026)

England's rugby team is gearing up for a challenging yet exciting task as they prepare to face the formidable Springboks in Johannesburg. With a 36-man squad, including the likes of Marcus Smith and Richard Wigglesworth, the team is determined to make a fast and furious start to the new Nations Championship. Smith, who has played 50 Tests for his country, emphasizes the importance of leaving it all out there and creating history by delivering a result in South Africa, a feat not achieved since 2018.

The preparation has been intense, with the team training in oxygen masks in Bagshot to simulate the high-altitude conditions of the Highveld. This strategic move highlights the team's commitment to overcoming the challenges posed by the new tournament structure, which has replaced the traditional summer tour. Wigglesworth, the defense coach, encourages a positive mindset, viewing the long flights and travel itinerary as an opportunity for resilience rather than an excuse.

One interesting aspect of this match is the presence of former Rugby Football Union employees, Felix Jones and Joe Lewis, in the Springbok coaching set-up. Wigglesworth hints at potential tactical adjustments, but he remains confident that the team's approach will prevail. The squad's average age of 27 and Test caps of around 32 indicate a young yet experienced group, with a few older players in their 30s providing valuable experience.

South Africa's head coach, Rassie Erasmus, acknowledges the strength of England's squad but remains focused on his team's performance. He welcomes the attention given to young flanker Henry Pollock, comparing him to Siya Kolisi, and emphasizes the importance of on-field output. The Springboks, having recently won the 2023 World Cup, are aware of the challenge ahead and are determined to work hard at Ellis Park to secure a win.

This match promises to be an intriguing contest, with England aiming to make a statement and South Africa seeking to maintain their dominance in world rugby. The outcome will not only impact the tournament's standings but also shape the future of both teams' performances on the international stage.