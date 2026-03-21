England's Last Stand? Khawaja's Farewell: Ashes 5th Test Preview (2026)

The Ashes are gone, the dream is over, but for England, there's still one battle left to fight. Can they salvage pride and end a disastrous tour on a high note? Or will Australia rub salt in the wound, securing a dominant victory and sending a legendary player off in style?

England's final practice session before the fifth and final Ashes Test concluded on Saturday afternoon. Young Jacob Bethell was the last to leave, honing his skills against assistant coach Jeetan Patel's throwdowns before heading towards the hallowed SCG pavilion. Shortly after, the core leadership of the England squad – Captain Ben Stokes, Coach Brendon McCullum, and Director of Cricket Robert Key – were seen in conversation as they departed. This trio, who joined forces three and a half years ago with the ambitious goal of revitalizing English cricket and crafting a memorable Ashes campaign, appeared relaxed, even smiling. This is characteristic of them, hinting at a sense of perspective despite the circumstances. They have five more days to extract whatever positives they can from what has largely been a disappointing two months Down Under.

There's little value in dwelling on the past. This was a campaign where England never truly threatened to regain the coveted urn. The Ashes are lost; the dream is shattered.

And though Stokes understandably focuses on the present, emphasizing the importance of the Sydney Test before looking ahead, it's highly probable that those in positions of power within English cricket are already engaging in intense scrutiny of the events that have transpired during this highly publicized tour. The England captain is correct in highlighting the significance of the upcoming days in Sydney, as they will heavily influence how this otherwise unfortunate trip is remembered in years to come.

Securing a 3-2 scoreline would undoubtedly paint a far more favorable picture than a 4-1 defeat. Firstly, it would mean this team has achieved double the number of Test victories compared to any English team in the past 15 years, a drought they broke just last week in Melbourne. Secondly, it would suggest that the visitors were significantly closer to challenging Australia than the reality has been when it truly mattered. And this is the part most people miss... it could mean they potentially won a Test where the drama is less about pitch preparation and more about the players' performance.

Meanwhile, Australia is determined to get their World Test Championship campaign back on track after a stumble at the MCG. They've seemingly declared that their Ashes mission was accomplished once they established an unassailable 3-0 lead in Adelaide. But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that complacency has already crept in, potentially opening a window for England.

This final Test holds special significance as it marks the farewell to international cricket for one of Australia's finest players, Usman Khawaja. He will be playing on his original home ground, having grown up in the vicinity of the SCG. Surrounded by family, friends, and his former local fans, he aims to conclude his career on his own terms. His journey has come full circle, nearly 15 years after his debut Ashes Test at the same venue.

Match Details:

Teams: Australia v England, 5th Ashes Test

Australia v England, 5th Ashes Test Dates: January 4-8, 2026

January 4-8, 2026 Time: 10:30 hrs Local Time, 10:30 hrs AEDT, 05:00 hrs IST

10:30 hrs Local Time, 10:30 hrs AEDT, 05:00 hrs IST Venue: SCG, Sydney

What to Expect:

Steve Smith reminisced about a Sheffield Shield match from 2012, where he not only scored a century but also remarkably took 7 wickets against South Australia. He expressed his longing for the traditional SCG pitches that once prompted discussions about Australia potentially fielding two spinners, a strategy common in the past. However, the pre-Test buzz has centered around the surface's grass covering, even though the curator assures that the greenness is merely for aesthetic purposes. Rain is forecast for the first two days of the Test, which is fairly normal, but the pitch itself is likely to be more influential than the weather in determining the match's duration.

Team News:

Australia:

With the pitch under intense scrutiny, Australia has decided to delay their final team selection until the morning of Day One. Smith indicated that all options are being considered, including the possibility of fielding both Cameron Green (who seems likely to play) and Beau Webster as all-rounders. This scenario would only occur if Todd Murphy is once again excluded. Jhye Richardson bowled alongside Mitch Starc during the main practice session, potentially signaling his selection over Michael Neser. Smith also mentioned managing the workloads of Starc and Scott Boland, who have played in all four Tests thus far. However, it's unlikely that either player would willingly take a break on this SCG surface.

Probable XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster/Todd Murphy, Mitch Starc, Jhye Richardson/Michael Neser, Scott Boland

England:

Stokes admitted his uncertainty about predicting a pitch's behavior, despite appearing confident while inspecting the 22 yards. The only remaining question for England revolves around whether Shoaib Bashir will finally get an opportunity ahead of Will Jacks as the specialist spinner. Bashir participated in both batting and bowling practice on the eve of the Test, while Jacks was absent from training. Matthew Potts will make his Ashes debut, replacing the injured Gus Atkinson.

Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks/Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

So, can England pull off a surprise victory and salvage some pride? Or will Australia dominate, sending Khawaja off with a fitting farewell? What do YOU think will be the deciding factor in this final Ashes Test? Do you agree with the potential team selections? Share your opinions in the comments below!