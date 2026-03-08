England's Calcutta Cup Team Leak: Ollie Lawrence's Absence Explained (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, the England rugby team's leaked lineup for the upcoming Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland has sparked intense discussion, especially with the notable omission of Ollie Lawrence. But is this a calculated risk or a controversial decision?

England's coaching staff seem to favor consistency for the crucial match in Edinburgh, opting to stick with the same backline that dominated Wales 48-7 in Cardiff. This choice, however, leaves Lawrence, the Bath centre, on the bench despite his recovery from a knee injury.

The spotlight was on whether Tommy Freeman would switch back to the wing following Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's injury. But leaked team news indicates that England will maintain the status quo, with Henry Arundell and Tom Roebuck, a late addition after Feyi-Waboso's hamstring issue, keeping their places.

Freeman's performance at outside centre has evidently impressed the England management. His physical presence at 13 bolsters the midfield, and Ben Earl's versatility to cover centre, as seen against Wales, provides an invaluable in-game backup plan.

The decision to bench Lawrence is a daring move, reflecting England's emphasis on maintaining momentum. With Scotland winning three of the last four Calcutta Cup encounters, coach Steve Borthwick seems intent on minimizing disruptions for this notoriously challenging away game.

Murrayfield has been a site of English rugby heartbreak in recent years, especially when Scotland play at a rapid pace and stretch defenses. England's unchanged backline signals their belief that their enhanced physicality can turn the tables.

Predicted England Lineup:

- Steward

- Roebuck

- Freeman

- Dingwall

- Arundell

- Ford

- Mitchell

- Genge

- George

- Heyes

- Itoje

- Chessum

- Pepper

- Underhill

- Earl

Match Details:

- Scotland vs. England

- Six Nations - Calcutta Cup

- Murrayfield, Edinburgh

- Kick-off: Saturday, 4:45 pm (UK)

- TV: ITV / STV

Prediction:

This game is expected to be a tight contest, with Scotland's home advantage at Murrayfield being a significant factor. However, England's revamped midfield strength could be the key to disrupting Scotland's rhythm.

Score Prediction:

Scotland 22-19 England

A late score by either team wouldn't be unexpected, and the Calcutta Cup rarely fails to deliver drama.

Rugby World Cup 2027:

The expanded tournament, featuring 24 teams, will kick off on October 1, 2027, in Australia. With six groups of four teams and a new round-of-16 knockout stage, the confirmed fixtures and venues have rugby enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the group stage outcomes.

Pool A:

Headlining Pool A are tournament hosts Australia and three-time champions New Zealand, promising an exciting start to the tournament. Chile and Hong Kong China will aim for historic results, while the Australia-New Zealand clash is anticipated to be a highlight.

Pool A Fixtures:

- October 1, 2027: Australia vs. Hong Kong China (Perth Stadium, Perth)

- October 2, 2027: New Zealand vs. Chile (Perth Stadium, Perth)

- October 9, 2027: New Zealand vs. Australia (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

- October 9, 2027: Chile vs. Hong Kong China (North Queensland Stadium, Townsville)

- October 15, 2027: New Zealand vs. Hong Kong China (Docklands Stadium, Melbourne)

- October 16, 2027: Australia vs. Chile (Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane)

Pool B:

Pool B is led by defending champions South Africa, who start their title defense against Italy. Georgia, a regular World Cup participant, and Romania, aiming for third place and potential qualification, complete the group.

Pool B Fixtures:

- October 3, 2027: South Africa vs. Italy (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

- October 3, 2027: Georgia vs. Romania (North Queensland Stadium, Townsville)

- October 10, 2027: South Africa vs. Georgia (Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane)

- October 11, 2027: Italy vs. Romania (Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney)

- October 17, 2027: Italy vs. Georgia (Newcastle Stadium, Newcastle)

- October 17, 2027: South Africa vs. Romania (Perth Stadium, Perth)

