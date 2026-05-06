England's Calcutta Cup Strategy: How Borthwick Plans to Suffocate Scotland (2026)

Scotland's grip on the Calcutta Cup poses a significant challenge for England, and Steve Borthwick's strategy to navigate this rivalry is intriguing. Typically, when England's players prepare for a match at Murrayfield, their anticipation resembles that of a visit to the dentist—filled with an uneasy sense of dread. Historically, encounters here have ranged from uncomfortable to outright nerve-wracking, especially with the chilly rain adding to the atmosphere and the ever-present Scottish bagpipes amplifying the tension.

However, it was surprising to hear Borthwick express that his team is genuinely looking forward to their upcoming match. Despite suffering three defeats in their last four visits to Edinburgh, this time they are approaching the game with a noticeably different mindset, radiating confidence reminiscent of reality show contestants showing off their dazzling smiles.

Borthwick, who hails from Cumbria, understands the intense nature of cross-border competition and knows that danger lurks in every corner. Still, he firmly believes that his squad is set to take an optimistic route into Scotland for several compelling reasons. Notably, they have achieved twelve consecutive victories, including a resounding 48-7 triumph against Wales just last Saturday. This impressive run is just one reason for their newfound confidence.

The days of English teams tiptoeing apprehensively into hostile territory seem to be behind them. While they continue to respect their opponents—many of whom they shared camaraderie with on the British & Irish Lions tour last summer—they now view challenging environments as opportunities rather than threats. Their recent successes in places like Wales and Argentina, alongside near misses in France and New Zealand over the past two years, have contributed to this shift in perspective. Borthwick has noted that his players thrive in high-pressure situations: "As you coach, you learn more about what drives the players... they truly enjoy these kinds of games."

Interestingly, Borthwick has observed that his players may be more focused when playing away compared to their home games, stating, "We actually have a lower penalty count away from Allianz Stadium than at home, which is quite curious." He has even discussed this anomaly with referees in search of clarity. Although his team managed to win the penalty count against Wales last weekend, Borthwick acknowledges that conceding twelve penalties is still too many for comfort.

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Rather than showcasing Henry Arundell’s remarkable hat-trick or the other four tries scored, Borthwick opted to highlight Jamie George’s understated yet pivotal contributions after the victory. Although George will start on the bench this week, having lost his place to Maro Itoje and Luke Cowan-Dickie, his performance demonstrated numerous effective involvements without giving away any penalties, thus limiting Wales’ scoring opportunities.

Borthwick challenged his players to maintain that level of intensity: "Can you compete as fiercely as that while ensuring we don’t allow the opposition entry into our half or give them points?" Essentially, the goal is to stifle Scotland’s momentum and make it much harder for them to perform.

The tactical approach Scotland takes remains uncertain. Borthwick commented, "It will be fascinating to see how they choose to play. They have remarkable players capable of an expansive game. Will they opt for a wide-playing style, or will they incorporate a kicking strategy?"

Regardless of Scotland's approach, England aims to capitalize better on the scoring opportunities they create than they did against Wales. Borthwick pointed out, "The number of line breaks we achieved last weekend was among the highest we’ve seen in a long time. This speaks volumes about the team. However, I believe we could improve significantly in the final third, and I noticed our intensity waned during the third quarter.

Against a formidable opponent like Scotland, such drop-offs are unacceptable. The message to the players is clear: go out there, move the ball, play with speed, and be fearless. This style suits our team's strengths. The weather forecast looks favorable right now, so if conditions allow, we could witness an exciting rugby match on Saturday.