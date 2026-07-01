England's Backline Depth Chart for Nations Championship: Borthwick's Attacking Options (2026)

The upcoming Nations Championship Tests against South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina present an intriguing challenge for England's head coach, Steve Borthwick. With the team's attack evolving under the guidance of attack coach Lee Blackett, the focus shifts to the backline depth chart. This article delves into the key considerations and potential surprises as Borthwick navigates the selection process.

The Full-Back Position

The full-back role has been a source of uncertainty for England, with George Furbank's fitness and Freddie Steward's thumb surgery creating a dynamic. Furbank's playmaking skills and aerial prowess make him a strong contender, especially after a consistent run of form. Steward, despite recent setbacks, remains a key player, and Marcus Smith's versatility adds depth. The competition for the starting spot is intense, with Furbank currently in the lead, but Steward and Smith are close behind.

Wingers: A Wealth of Talent

England's wings are a highlight, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, and Tom Roebuck in the running. Feyi-Waboso's recent surgery doesn't diminish his potential, while Freeman's versatility and Roebuck's aerial threat make them stand out. The inclusion of Cadan Murley, Noah Caluori, Adam Radwan, Henry Arundell, George Hendy, and Ollie Hassell-Collins adds further depth, with Borthwick's willingness to bring multiple wingers a notable strategy. The competition is fierce, and the final selection will be a close call.

Centres: A Balancing Act

The centre partnership is crucial, with Tommy Freeman and Henry Slade leading the charge. Freeman's versatility and Slade's experience make them strong contenders. Ollie Lawrence, despite recent form fluctuations, remains in the frame, while Will Wand's PREM Player of the Month award adds a layer of intrigue. The selection will depend on Borthwick's strategy and the players' ability to adapt to the evolving attack.

Inside Centre: A South African Influence

Benhard Janse van Rensburg's fast-tracking into the side is a significant talking point. His powerful and gritty style aligns with Blackett's vision. Seb Atkinson's versatility and playmaking skills make him a strong backup. Fraser Dingwall and Max Ojomoh provide further options, with the competition intense. The inside centre role will be a key battleground, with Borthwick's decision potentially shaping the team's dynamics.

Fly-Half: A Key Leadership Role

Fin Smith's recent form and leadership qualities make him a top contender. His ability to play at tempo and dictate the pace of the game is crucial. George Ford, a key leader, offers a similar style, while Marcus Smith's versatility adds depth. Billy Searle's recent form and potential return from injury could shake things up. The fly-half selection will be a strategic decision, with Borthwick considering the team's overall balance.

Scrum-Half: A Strategic Decision

Ben Spencer's consistency and leadership make him a strong candidate, but his early departure from the alignment camp raises questions. Jack van Poortvliet's threat around the fringes and young talents Archie McParland and Charlie Bracken add depth. The scrum-half role is crucial for controlling the tempo, and Borthwick's decision will be a strategic one, considering the team's overall strategy.

As Borthwick navigates the selection process, the Nations Championship will be a test of his tactical acumen and ability to adapt. The backline depth chart presents a wealth of talent, and the final choices will shape England's attack strategy. The competition is fierce, and the summer tour promises an exciting battle for starting spots.