England Rugby Star Charlie Ewels on Liverpool, Everton, and Rugby's Future (2026)

Rugby, Roots, and the Magic of Liverpool: A Sporting Love Story

There’s something about Liverpool that grabs you. It’s not just the football-soaked streets or the echoes of the Beatles—it’s the raw, unfiltered energy of a city that wears its history on its sleeve. So when England rugby star Charlie Ewels raved about his first visit, I wasn’t surprised. But what struck me most wasn’t his admiration for the city’s vibe; it was his reflection on how sport can bridge worlds.

The Power of a Ball and a Smile



Ewels’ visit to the People’s Hub on Spellow Lane wasn’t just a PR stunt. It was a reminder of sport’s transformative potential. Watching kids who’d never touched a rugby ball go from clueless to confident in minutes? That’s magic. Personally, I think this speaks to something deeper: rugby’s ability to break down barriers. In a city where football reigns supreme, introducing rugby isn’t about competition—it’s about expanding horizons.

What many people don’t realize is how niche sports like rugby struggle for visibility outside their traditional strongholds. Ewels’ hometown of Bournemouth, for instance, is football territory. Yet, he found his calling in rugby because it suited him. This raises a deeper question: how many kids out there are missing their ‘sport soulmate’ simply because they’ve never been exposed to it?

Liverpool’s Charm: Beyond the Stereotypes



Ewels’ love for Liverpool’s ‘non-sterile’ vibe is spot on. Bold Street’s eclectic energy, the docks’ industrial charm, and the footballing legacy—it’s a city that refuses to be boxed in. From my perspective, this mirrors rugby’s own identity: a sport that’s both gritty and graceful, rooted in tradition yet open to evolution.

His praise for Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium also caught my attention. As someone who’s seen countless stadiums, I can confirm: a venue’s atmosphere can make or break the experience. Ewels’ excitement for a packed crowd hints at something bigger—rugby’s potential to thrive in non-traditional markets. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about a game; it’s about cultural exchange.

The Rugby-Football Crossover: A Tale of Two Tribes



One thing that immediately stands out is Ewels’ ability to connect rugby and football fans. His Bournemouth mates, die-hard Cherries supporters, now flock to Bath rugby games. This crossover isn’t just about sport—it’s about community. What this really suggests is that the matchday experience transcends the game itself. The camaraderie, the rituals, the shared passion—these are universal.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the rise of T1 rugby, a non-contact version designed to introduce young people to the sport. With a 13% increase in registered girls in Merseyside clubs, it’s clear that rugby is evolving. But here’s the kicker: will this growth sustain? Or is it a fleeting trend? Personally, I think sustainability depends on how well rugby integrates into local cultures—something Liverpool seems to be getting right.

The Broader Implications: Sport as a Unifier



If we zoom out, Ewels’ visit isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s a blueprint. Taking rugby beyond Twickenham, engaging with communities, and leveraging local partnerships (like Everton in the Community) could be the key to the sport’s future. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it aligns with a global trend: sports organizations are no longer just about winning games; they’re about winning hearts.

In my opinion, rugby has a unique opportunity here. Unlike football, which often divides, rugby’s values—teamwork, respect, resilience—are inherently unifying. But to capitalize on this, the sport needs more ambassadors like Ewels: passionate, relatable, and willing to step out of their comfort zones.

Final Thoughts: A Love Letter to Sport’s Potential



As I reflect on Ewels’ Liverpool adventure, I’m reminded of why sport matters. It’s not just about scores or trophies; it’s about connection. Whether it’s a kid passing a rugby ball for the first time or a football fan discovering a new sport, these moments shape us.

What this story really suggests is that sport, at its best, is a mirror. It reflects our values, our communities, and our potential. So, here’s to Liverpool, to rugby, and to the countless untold stories waiting to unfold. Because, as Ewels showed us, sometimes all it takes is a ball, a smile, and a city with a soul.