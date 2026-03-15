England 21-42 Ireland | Six Nations Ratings: Who Shone and Who Struggled at Twickenham (2026)

The Twickenham showdown between England and Ireland left fans stunned, as the visitors dominated with a 42-21 victory. This Six Nations clash exposed some harsh truths for England's squad.

England's Struggles:
- Freddie Steward: His inaccuracy was a thorn in the side, frustrating Steve Borthwick with multiple errors. (5)
- Tommy Freeman: A few bright moments couldn't mask a subpar performance. (6)
- Ollie Lawrence: Brought physicality but was outclassed by Ireland's No. 13. (6)
- Fraser Dingwall: Scored a try but was exposed by Doris' skill. (5)
- Henry Arundell: Showed promise but lacked consistency. (6)
- George Ford: Two critical early mistakes set the tone for a disappointing display. (4)
- Alex Mitchell: Injured early, unable to make a significant impact. (6)
- Ellis Genge: Strong in the scrum but ultimately overpowered. (6)
- Luke Cowan-Dickie: An early casualty of set-piece woes. (5)
- Joe Heyes: Solid tackling but caught napping for a crucial Irish score. (6)
- Maro Itoje: A disappointing 100th cap, failing to ignite the home crowd. (6)
- Ollie Chessum: Occasional influence but unable to break through Ireland's defense. (6)
- Tom Curry: Outplayed by the Irish, missing key defensive moments. (5)
- Ben Earl: Some physicality but a costly knock-on. (5)
- Henry Pollock: Dominated by Ireland's back row, despite moments of power. (6)

See Also
Danny Rohl's Rangers: Learning from Arsenal's Mistakes and the Ibrox Injury MysteryTottenham Hotspur Accused of Editing Fans' Meeting Minutes: What Really Happened?Arsenal's Title Race: Analyzing the Impact of Brentford Draw and City's RiseArsenal's 3.9% Season Ticket Rise & Safe Standing Plan Explained

Ireland's Triumphs:
- Jamie Osborne: A powerful try showcased his quality. (7)
- Robert Baloucoune: Lightning-fast and brave, a standout performer. (9)
- Garry Ringrose: The glue holding Ireland's attack together. (7)
- Stuart McCloskey: A deep run set up a try and displayed all-around excellence. (8)
- Jack Crowley: Calm and controlled, a steady hand in the storm. (7)
- Jamison Gibson-Park: World-class performance, combining creativity with work rate. (9) Player of the Match
- Jeremy Loughman: Contributed to a dominant Irish display, despite scrum struggles. (7)
- Dan Sheehan: A powerhouse with ball skills, a complete package. (7)
- Tadhg Furlong: Overcame early scrum issues, adding bulk to a stellar defense. (7)
- Joe McCarthy: Sensational carrying, putting England on the back foot. (9)
- James Ryan: Solid contribution to a formidable Irish pack. (7)
- Tadhg Beirne: Relentless and intimidating, a constant threat. (7)
- Josh van der Flier: Hard-working and precise, a cutting-edge performer. (8)
- Caelan Doris: Incisive and powerful, he quashed any English comeback hopes. (8)

See Also
McLaren's Innovative Steering Wheel Design for F1's 2026 Hybrid Era

Controversial Take: Was England's defeat a tactical masterclass by Ireland or a reflection of deeper issues within the English squad? Could this be a turning point for the team's strategy and player selection? Share your thoughts below!

England 21-42 Ireland | Six Nations Ratings: Who Shone and Who Struggled at Twickenham (2026)

References

Top Articles
Recycling for a Cause: How Your Refunds Fund Life-Changing Research
Kentucky Basketball: Alum Reactions to Big Win Over Tennessee
Councils pay parents £5,000 to drive kids to school in bid to slash SEND taxi costs
Latest Posts
Tampa Bay Lightning Reassigns Goalie Brandon Halverson
Coby White Lights Up Nets! Bulls Dominate in 124-102 Win | NBA Highlights & Analysis
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 6603

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.