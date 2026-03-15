England 21-42 Ireland | Six Nations Ratings: Who Shone and Who Struggled at Twickenham (2026)

The Twickenham showdown between England and Ireland left fans stunned, as the visitors dominated with a 42-21 victory. This Six Nations clash exposed some harsh truths for England's squad.

England's Struggles:

- Freddie Steward: His inaccuracy was a thorn in the side, frustrating Steve Borthwick with multiple errors. (5)

- Tommy Freeman: A few bright moments couldn't mask a subpar performance. (6)

- Ollie Lawrence: Brought physicality but was outclassed by Ireland's No. 13. (6)

- Fraser Dingwall: Scored a try but was exposed by Doris' skill. (5)

- Henry Arundell: Showed promise but lacked consistency. (6)

- George Ford: Two critical early mistakes set the tone for a disappointing display. (4)

- Alex Mitchell: Injured early, unable to make a significant impact. (6)

- Ellis Genge: Strong in the scrum but ultimately overpowered. (6)

- Luke Cowan-Dickie: An early casualty of set-piece woes. (5)

- Joe Heyes: Solid tackling but caught napping for a crucial Irish score. (6)

- Maro Itoje: A disappointing 100th cap, failing to ignite the home crowd. (6)

- Ollie Chessum: Occasional influence but unable to break through Ireland's defense. (6)

- Tom Curry: Outplayed by the Irish, missing key defensive moments. (5)

- Ben Earl: Some physicality but a costly knock-on. (5)

- Henry Pollock: Dominated by Ireland's back row, despite moments of power. (6)

Ireland's Triumphs:

- Jamie Osborne: A powerful try showcased his quality. (7)

- Robert Baloucoune: Lightning-fast and brave, a standout performer. (9)

- Garry Ringrose: The glue holding Ireland's attack together. (7)

- Stuart McCloskey: A deep run set up a try and displayed all-around excellence. (8)

- Jack Crowley: Calm and controlled, a steady hand in the storm. (7)

- Jamison Gibson-Park: World-class performance, combining creativity with work rate. (9) Player of the Match

- Jeremy Loughman: Contributed to a dominant Irish display, despite scrum struggles. (7)

- Dan Sheehan: A powerhouse with ball skills, a complete package. (7)

- Tadhg Furlong: Overcame early scrum issues, adding bulk to a stellar defense. (7)

- Joe McCarthy: Sensational carrying, putting England on the back foot. (9)

- James Ryan: Solid contribution to a formidable Irish pack. (7)

- Tadhg Beirne: Relentless and intimidating, a constant threat. (7)

- Josh van der Flier: Hard-working and precise, a cutting-edge performer. (8)

- Caelan Doris: Incisive and powerful, he quashed any English comeback hopes. (8)

Controversial Take: Was England's defeat a tactical masterclass by Ireland or a reflection of deeper issues within the English squad? Could this be a turning point for the team's strategy and player selection? Share your thoughts below!