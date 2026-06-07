Energy bills, mortgages and more: How the Iran war may affect your money (2026)

The US-Israel war with Iran has already begun to impact the UK's financial landscape, affecting everything from fuel prices to mortgage rates. As an expert commentator, I'll delve into the implications of this conflict and explore how it might shape our economic future. The most immediate effect is on fuel prices, with the average cost of petrol and diesel rising by 4.68p and 8.59p respectively. This is due to the surge in oil prices, with every $10 increase pushing up pump prices by around 7p a litre. With oil prices having jumped over $30 since the start of the war, we can expect average petrol prices to exceed 140p a litre, and potentially breach 150p per litre if oil prices don't stabilise. This is a significant concern for motorists, and the motoring organisations are urging people to reduce non-essential journeys and adopt more fuel-efficient driving habits. However, the impact of rising fuel prices isn't limited to drivers. As transport costs increase, supermarkets may face higher costs, which could then be passed on to consumers in the form of higher food prices. The situation is even more dire for those who rely on heating oil, as prices have more than doubled since the conflict began, and orders have been limited due to panic buying. The UK's mortgage market is also feeling the heat, with some of the biggest lenders raising rates due to rising funding costs and the expectation that the base borrowing rate won't fall as previously anticipated. This has led to an increase in average mortgage rates, with two-year deals now at 4.87% and five-year fixes at 4.98%. While this is a significant rise, it's not as dramatic as some previous increases, and lenders are still offering products. However, there are concerns that lenders may pull products off the shelves, reducing choice for borrowers, especially those seeking shorter-term deals. The UK's energy bills are also under scrutiny, with a price cap in place to protect household gas and electricity bills. However, this cap is time-limited and doesn't cover everyone. The maximum price for each unit of energy is set until July, and while prices are going down in April, the wholesale energy market will determine bills from the summer onwards. A sustained period of high wholesale costs could mean a sharp increase in energy prices for millions of people. The broader implications of this conflict on our finances are highly dependent on how it plays out globally. As an expert, I believe that the choice of holiday destinations in the spring and summer may be more limited, with flights potentially becoming more expensive due to the rise in jet fuel prices. While airlines have buying strategies that limit some of this impact, the longer aviation fuel remains expensive, the harder it will be to avoid passing on these costs through higher fares. In conclusion, the US-Israel war with Iran has already begun to impact the UK's financial landscape, affecting everything from fuel prices to mortgage rates. As an expert commentator, I've explored the implications of this conflict and how it might shape our economic future. While there are concerns about rising costs and limited choices, it's important to remember that the situation is volatile, and the impact on our finances will depend on how the conflict unfolds and its global repercussions.