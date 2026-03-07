Endangered Species Conservation: A Zoo Keeper's Journey | Marwell Zoo (2026)

Imagine dedicating your life to protecting the rarest of creatures, those teetering on the brink of extinction. That's the incredible journey of Rhiannon Wolff, a zookeeper at Marwell Zoo, who feels incredibly privileged to work with endangered species. But why is this work so meaningful?

Rhiannon, a hoofstock animal keeper, cares for an array of creatures, from the majestic giraffes and zebras to the mighty white rhinos and the unique Visayan warty pigs. Among her favorites are the Przewalski's horses, a species she holds dear. These horses, with their wild spirit and hardy nature, are a testament to the zoo's conservation efforts.

But here's where it gets personal. Rhiannon's journey to becoming a zookeeper was not a straightforward one. Initially considering veterinary medicine, she discovered her passion for exotic animals and the crucial role of conservation. After a degree in zoo management and an internship, she found her home at Marwell Zoo, where she's been since 2020.

Her daily routine is a testament to her dedication. From cleaning and providing enrichment to record-keeping and training, she ensures the animals are healthy and happy. And when it comes to the IUCN Red List species like the scimitar horned oryx, Rhiannon's work is even more critical. Marwell Zoo has played a significant role in reintroducing these once-extinct-in-the-wild animals back to their natural habitat.

One of Rhiannon's fondest memories involves the okapi, a species she adores for their gentle nature and resilience. But the real highlight? The Przewalski's horses. These 'chunky little things' are a sight to behold, and their social interactions are fascinating. And recently, two of these horses, Shara and Togs, embarked on a journey back to the wild in Kazakhstan, a bittersweet moment for Rhiannon.

This story is a reminder of the impact zoos can have on conservation. It's not just about displaying animals; it's about preserving species and ensuring their survival. And for Rhiannon, it's a privilege to be a part of this mission. But what do you think? Are zoos a necessary evil, or do they play a crucial role in wildlife conservation? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation!