Encor’s Lotus Esprit Series 1: 400 HP, 2,645 lb Carbon Wedge That Outguns Two Ferraris (2026)

Encor's Lotus Esprit is a rare and audacious project, blending the iconic past with modern engineering. This reborn Esprit is not just a tribute to the original, but a bold statement in the world of automotive restoration. With a starting price of $570,000, it challenges the notion that classic cars can't be both luxurious and high-performance. But what makes this project truly remarkable is the attention to detail and the commitment to preserving the essence of the Lotus Esprit.

A Modern Take on a Classic

Encor's Esprit revival is a testament to the art of restoration. By choosing the Series 4 chassis, they've created a foundation that combines the classic wedge-shaped design with modern engineering. This decision is particularly interesting because it allows them to leverage the more advanced chassis and stronger structure of the Series 4, while still paying homage to the original S1. It's a delicate balance, and Encor has managed to strike it perfectly.

The Heart of the Matter: The Engine

At the heart of the Esprit is the Type 918 engine, a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8. This engine is a significant upgrade from the original four-cylinder, delivering 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. What's particularly fascinating is how Encor has managed to make this engine sound like a naturally aspirated V8. The deep burble at high revs is intoxicating, and it's a testament to the engineering prowess of the team. But it's not just about the sound; the engine has been upgraded with new turbochargers, pistons, and injectors, ensuring it delivers on power and performance.

The Driving Experience

Encor has also focused on the driving experience, ensuring the Esprit drives like a Lotus should. The five-speed manual transmission and hydraulic steering provide an analog feel, which is a refreshing change in an era where many cars are going automatic. The car also comes equipped with beefy brakes, new suspension, and an electronic parking brake, ensuring it handles like a dream. The limited-slip differential adds to the overall driving pleasure, making it a joy to navigate tight corners and high-speed straights.

A Rare Find

The production of the Esprit is capped at just 50 cars, each starting at £430,000, or roughly $570,000. This makes it a rare find, especially when you consider that it's more than two brand-new Ferrari Romas in the US. The price doesn't include the donor Series 4 V8, which adds another layer of exclusivity. But for those who appreciate the craftsmanship and engineering that goes into such a project, it's a small price to pay for a piece of automotive history.

The Broader Perspective

Encor's Esprit revival raises a deeper question: what does it mean to preserve a classic car in the modern era? It's not just about restoring the past, but about pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Encor has managed to create a car that's both a tribute to the original and a cutting-edge engineering marvel. It's a reminder that classic cars can be both luxurious and high-performance, and that the spirit of innovation can thrive in the world of automotive restoration.

In my opinion, Encor's Esprit revival is a masterpiece of automotive engineering and craftsmanship. It's a car that challenges the notion that classic cars can't be both luxurious and high-performance, and it's a testament to the art of restoration. Personally, I think it's a must-see for any car enthusiast, and it's a project that will continue to inspire and captivate for years to come.