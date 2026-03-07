Encanto Ride Construction Update: Tropical Americas Expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom (2026)

Get ready for a magical expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom! The beloved film "Encanto" is set to get its very own attraction, and construction is visibly ramping up.

Encanto Ride Building Progress: A Growing Spectacle

The Tropical Americas section of Animal Kingdom is undergoing a significant transformation, and our recent visit revealed some exciting progress on the Encanto-themed attraction. The framework for this new ride has seen a substantial outward expansion, hinting at the scale of what's to come.

When you look closely at the images available, you can spot the older section of the structure to the right, peeking out from behind the construction walls. On the highest level of the framework, a few dedicated workers were busy at their tasks, while down below, an excavator was parked, ready for action. The newest part of the framework is prominently jutting out from the taller section, visibly extending towards the existing walking paths. It's still a bit of a mystery whether this new addition will reach the same impressive height as the original structure or if it will continue to grow even taller.

The Grand Opening: Tropical Americas and Pueblo Esperanza

See Also Seattle Overnight Bus Service! Sound Transit Pilot Program for FIFA World Cup

This enchanting Encanto attraction is slated to open alongside the official debut of the Tropical Americas land in 2027. This vibrant new area, officially named Pueblo Esperanza, is set to replace the current Dinoland U.S.A. and will also feature a delightful carousel, with the first creature for it already revealed!

Our previous updates have included fascinating aerial perspectives from X user @bioreconstruct, offering a bird's-eye view of the ongoing developments.

What are your thoughts on this exciting addition to Animal Kingdom? Are you thrilled about the prospect of stepping into the world of Encanto? Share your predictions and excitement with us on social media! We'd love to hear if you think this expansion will be a game-changer for the park or if you have any reservations about the direction Animal Kingdom is heading.