Emperor's Children: A Journey Through Warhammer Art History (2026)

The Emperor’s Children: A Legacy of Decadence and Controversy in Warhammer Art — Prepare to be dazzled, but beware, not everyone agrees on their true nature. The Heretic Astartes of the Emperor’s Children are far from subtle—their extravagance and audacity have captivated artists and fans alike for decades. But here’s where it gets controversial: are they masterpieces of excess or cautionary tales of corruption? Either way, their visual legacy is undeniable. From the sons of Fulgrim striking poses that scream opulence to the infamous quest for the perfect shade of pink, these Astartes have challenged artists to push boundaries. And this is the part most people miss: their art isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a reflection of their fall from grace—or, as some argue, their rise to true self-expression. Best or worst? You decide. Below, we’ve curated a gallery of our favorite pieces that showcase their allure, but we know we’ve only scratched the surface. Did we miss your favorite? Share it on the Warhammer 40,000 Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/warhammer40000uk/) and join the debate. Next week, we shift gears to the stoic, daemon-hunting Grey Knights—a stark contrast to this week’s decadence. But before you go, we have to ask: Is the Emperor’s Children’s obsession with beauty a tragic flaw or a bold rejection of conformity? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!

Emperor's Children: A Journey Through Warhammer Art History (2026)

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