Emotional Last Day at Chisholm Elementary: A New Chapter Begins (2026)

The final day of school at Chisholm Elementary was a bittersweet moment for many. As the students prepared to move into the new school, they were able to leave their mark on three distinct walls in the facility, which will be framed art when complete. This was an emotional day for many, as a new era is nearly here for the Chisholm school district. A legacy project is also underway, so people can share memories about the school, which was once the high school as well. The new school is attached to the high school, and kids are slated to start attending classes there on Thursday. This project was approved by voters in a referendum in 2022, with support from Iron Range Resources. It's a significant milestone for the community, and a time for reflection and celebration. But here's where it gets controversial... Some may argue that the new school is a necessary upgrade, while others may feel nostalgic about the old school. And this is the part most people miss... The old school held many memories and traditions, and its closure marks the end of an era. So, what do you think? Is the new school a welcome change, or a loss of a cherished community landmark? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Emotional Last Day at Chisholm Elementary: A New Chapter Begins (2026)

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