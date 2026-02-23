Emotional Farewell: Sheinelle Jones' Journey on Today Show (2026)

Imagine saying goodbye to colleagues who've become like family. That's exactly what happened on the 'Today' show recently, and the send-off was so heartfelt, it brought tears to everyone's eyes. Sheinelle Jones, a beloved member of the 'Today' team, is embarking on a new chapter, leaving her role on the show's third hour. But here's the exciting part: she's stepping into a permanent co-hosting position alongside Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of 'Today'!

In a touching farewell on Friday, her co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer showered her with admiration and well wishes. Melvin, addressing viewers and Sheinelle directly, announced the official move, set to take place on January 12th. He then led a 'toast' of sorts, sharing some unforgettable moments from their time together. It was clear this wasn't just a professional relationship; it was a deeply cherished friendship.

Melvin's words were particularly moving. He praised Sheinelle's authenticity and genuine nature, both on and off camera, calling her his "sister in spirit." He expressed how much he enjoyed her sharing of mantras and poetry because they "make my heart smile." He also delivered an original poem written for Sheinelle which highlighted her journalistic skills, her resilience after personal loss and her infectious smile. And this is the part most people miss: the poem directly alluded to the immense challenges she's faced, specifically the devastating loss of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who tragically passed away in May after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Melvin's words acknowledged the pain Sheinelle has endured, while simultaneously celebrating her strength and ability to inspire others.

Sheinelle's journey with NBC began in 2014, and she became a co-host of the third hour of 'Today' in 2019. The announcement of her new role alongside Jenna Bush Hager was made during a special segment on the fourth hour of the show last month. Hager emphasized their strong bond and shared history, noting that they had both previously filled in for Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, the previous co-hosts of the fourth hour. This pre-existing chemistry is likely a key reason why producers felt they would make a great team. But here's where it gets controversial... some viewers have expressed concerns about the potential shift in dynamic on the fourth hour, wondering if the existing rapport between Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will be affected. What do you think? Will Sheinelle's addition enhance or disrupt the established chemistry?

It's clear that Sheinelle Jones is not only a talented journalist but also a deeply loved and respected colleague. Her move to the fourth hour of 'Today' marks an exciting new chapter, and viewers are eager to see her shine in her new role.