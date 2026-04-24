Emmerdale & Coronation Street: Shocking Schedule Changes Explained! (2026)

Get ready for a major shake-up in the world of British soaps! Emmerdale and Coronation Street, two iconic ITV shows, are facing a significant change in their schedules next week.

These popular soaps were recently relaunched in a new time slot, aiming to create a 'soaps power hour' each weeknight. But here's where it gets controversial... just a few weeks into this new normal, things have taken an unexpected turn.

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Both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be absent from their usual slots for two nights next week, replaced by sporting events. On Tuesday, the EFL Cup Live match between Arsenal and Chelsea will take center stage, pushing the soaps aside. And on Thursday, a Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland will air instead of our beloved soaps.

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This news has left fans furious, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. One fan wrote, "It's frustrating to see our favorite shows moved or canceled due to sports. It feels like we're being left with fewer and fewer options."

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these schedule changes goes beyond just missing an episode. Fans are concerned about the long-term implications. With episodes already reduced from six to five per week, and now facing further cuts, they're wondering, "How many fewer episodes will we have in a year's time?"

Another fan commented, "It's like they're slowly taking away our soap episodes. This new schedule feels like a ploy to reduce our viewing pleasure!"

So, what do you think? Are these schedule changes a necessary evil to accommodate sports, or is it a sign of things to come for our beloved soaps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions and start a discussion on this controversial topic.

Emmerdale & Coronation Street: Shocking Schedule Changes Explained! (2026)

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