Emma Raducanu vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew | Australian Open Live Score & Highlights 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting tennis showdown as Emma Raducanu, the British No. 1, takes on Mananchaya Sawangkaew from Thailand in the first round of the Australian Open! This highly anticipated match-up is a must-watch for tennis enthusiasts and fans alike.

Raducanu, who is seeded for the first time in three years, finds herself on a collision course with the formidable world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka. With an injury-disrupted off-season behind her, Raducanu aims to regain her momentum and make a strong start to the tournament.

But here's where it gets interesting: Raducanu's path to the third round is no walk in the park. She could face Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, who is determined to reclaim her title after a shocking defeat last year. It's a tough draw for Raducanu, but she's ready to take on the challenge and showcase her skills on the court.

Meanwhile, the top seeds, Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, will be in action on the Rod Laver Arena, adding to the excitement in Melbourne. And let's not forget the historic return of Venus Williams, the seven-time grand slam champion, who, at 45 years old, became the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open.

Speaking of history, British qualifier Arthur Fery made a stunning debut by upsetting the 20th seed, Flavio Cobolli, on the opening day of the tournament. Fery's impressive performance sets the tone for a thrilling Australian Open.

And this is the part most people miss: the importance of fitness and resilience in tennis. Tim Henman, the former US Open champion, believes Raducanu should aim for the top 20 this season. He highlights her ball-striking abilities and tennis skills, but emphasizes the need for physical resilience and speed to achieve that goal.

