Emma Raducanu Faces In-Form Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Dubai Opener | WTA 1000 Preview (2026)

Think facing a qualifier in a tennis tournament is an easy draw? Think again. Emma Raducanu’s first-round matchup in Dubai might seem like a lucky break, but it’s anything but. After the qualifiers were placed, she found herself pitted against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, a player who’s been on fire lately. And this is the part most people miss: Cocciaretto isn’t just any qualifier—she’s fresh off a semifinal run in Doha, where she upset Coco Gauff as a lucky loser, and she’s already proven her mettle by winning the WTA 250 title in Hobart last month. With a 14-4 record in 2026, the 25-year-old Italian is no pushover.

The draw for the second WTA 1000 tournament of the year was released on Saturday, setting the stage for what promises to be a challenging opener for Raducanu. Ranked No. 25 in the world, the British star has had a rollercoaster start to the season. While she reached her first final in five years in Cluj-Napoca, her physical struggles were evident—she needed medical attention during a lopsided 6-0, 6-2 loss to Sorana Cirstea. Just two days later, she faced Camila Osorio in Doha, where her health concerns resurfaced, forcing her to retire early in the third set after her vitals and blood pressure were checked. But here’s where it gets controversial: Despite having six days to recover, Raducanu’s fitness remains a question mark. Can she hold up against an in-form Cocciaretto, or will her body let her down again?

Cocciaretto, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum. After her Doha campaign ended in the semifinals with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko, she immediately headed to Dubai, where she breezed through the qualifying rounds, defeating Donna Vekic and Anastasia Zakharova to secure her spot in the main draw. The contrast between Raducanu’s shaky form and Cocciaretto’s confidence couldn’t be starker.

This matchup is more than just a first-round clash—it’s a test of resilience, form, and determination. Raducanu and Cocciaretto have never faced each other before, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Last year, Raducanu made a strong Dubai debut, defeating Maria Sakkari in the first round before falling to Karolina Muchova. But this time, the stakes feel higher. Will Raducanu’s experience and 2021 US Open champion pedigree be enough to overcome her recent struggles? Or will Cocciaretto’s red-hot form propel her to another upset?

Here’s the bold question we’re left with: Is Emma Raducanu’s physical condition her biggest obstacle, or is Cocciaretto simply the wrong opponent at the wrong time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one match you won’t want to miss.