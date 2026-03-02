Emerson Jones: Australia's Rising Tennis Star Aims for Top 100 in 2026 (2026)

Emerson Jones, an Australian tennis prodigy, is on a mission to climb the WTA rankings, aiming for the top 100 by 2026. Her recent performance at the Brisbane International has given her the confidence boost she needed. Jones, ranked 147th in the world, stunned Tatjana Maria, a Wimbledon semifinalist, in her opening match, securing her second win over a top-50 opponent. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her professional career. Despite losing to Liudmila Samsonova, a world-ranked 17th player, in the second round, Jones remains optimistic. She attributes her success to her coach's guidance and her previous encounters with top players, which have given her a competitive edge. Jones' goal is to break into the top 150 by the end of 2025 and the top 100 by 2026, a challenging but achievable target. Her dedication to tennis is evident as she balances her final year of high school with her sporting career, prioritizing her athletic pursuits. Australian tennis legend Ash Barty has praised Jones, comparing her to the iconic player. However, Jones remains focused on her unique path, inspired by Barty's success but determined to forge her own.