Emerald Secures $2M in Pre-Seed to Revolutionize Preventive Healthcare with Blood Tests, AI & GPs (2026)

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Unlocking the Power of Data and AI

Health data is scattered, and traditional care is reactive. This fragmented approach can lead to missed opportunities for prevention. But what if there was a way to unify your health data and receive proactive, personalized care? Enter Emerald, a game-changer in the healthtech space.

Emerald has raised $2M in pre-seed funding to tackle this challenge head-on. Their innovative solution blends comprehensive blood testing, AI analysis, and dedicated medical care. With over 115 biomarkers tested and AI-powered alerts, Emerald identifies potential health concerns early on. Plus, they provide an assigned GP for personalized diagnosis, treatment, and action plans.

But here's where it gets exciting: Emerald has already proven its market potential. In just six months, their user base tripled, and they've processed over 25,000 tests with impressive NPS scores. This success attracted investors like Boost Capital Partners and prominent angel investors, securing an additional $1.2M in funding.

Founded by CEO Alexander Badalyan, Emerald aims to revolutionize healthcare. By combining AI with clinical expertise, they strive to move from reactive to proactive care. Dr. Daniel McNally, an NHS clinician, ensures the platform's clinical excellence.

And this is the part most people miss: Emerald's unique value lies in its seamless integration. It unifies health data from various sources, including wearables, and layers in AI and GP oversight. As Badalyan explains, Emerald is the missing link, bridging the gap between data and actionable outcomes. Unlike competitors, it offers a holistic approach to preventative care.

The team's diversity is equally impressive. With a small but globally diverse squad, Emerald embraces different nationalities and backgrounds. Baldyan believes this diversity fosters the resilience needed in the high-pressure healthtech environment. However, when it comes to diversity, Baldyan emphasizes that it's not about ticking boxes but about finding the best talent aligned with their mission.

Looking ahead, Emerald is set to expand its UK presence, launch new coaching programs, and forge more partnerships. Their strategy involves collaborating with healthcare providers, direct consumer engagement, and targeted marketing.

Controversy alert: Is Emerald's approach the future of healthcare? Will AI-driven, proactive care become the norm? Share your thoughts in the comments. Are we ready for a world where AI and data drive our health decisions?