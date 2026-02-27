Sharn Davidson's unique journey with Tourette syndrome (TS) is an inspiring story of embracing differences. Tourette's, a neurological condition, has shaped her life in an extraordinary way.

Living with a Dinosaur Duo

Sharn's Tourette's presents itself through distinct dinosaur-like roars, which she has named Kevin and Terry. These tics, or involuntary movements and vocalizations, are a part of her daily life. Despite the challenges, Sharn has found a way to turn her differences into a positive and educational experience.

A Traumatic Trigger

But here's where it gets controversial: trauma can be a trigger for tics. Sharn experienced a significant increase in her tics after witnessing a traumatic event on a freeway. This event, a woman attempting to end her life, left a profound impact on Sharn. It took five long years for a doctor to diagnose her with Tourette's, a period of uncertainty and searching for answers.

Embracing Education

As a high school teacher and mother of three, Sharn uses her unique situation to educate others about diversity. She believes that by embracing her differences and making them fun, others will follow suit. Sharn's students, including those with Tourette's, find comfort in her openness and willingness to share her story. She doesn't shy away from discussing her tics, even in inappropriate situations, and has learned to handle them with grace and confidence.

A Dinosaur-Themed Life

Sharn's life is now intertwined with her dinosaur companions, Kevin and Terry. She even has tattoos of them on her arms, a permanent reminder of her journey. Sharn's story is a powerful reminder that differences should be celebrated and that education is key to understanding and acceptance.

And this is the part most people miss: Sharn's ability to turn a potentially isolating condition into a tool for education and connection. It's a unique perspective that challenges our understanding of neurological differences. What do you think? Is Sharn's approach to her Tourette's inspiring, or does it raise more questions about the nature of neurological conditions?