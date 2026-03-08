Embiid's First Dunk & Sixers Dominate Knicks! | Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Imagine waiting over two months for a moment that defines a team's resurgence. That's exactly what happened when Joel Embiid finally unleashed his first dunk of the season, sealing the Philadelphia 76ers' 130-119 victory over the New York Knicks. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this dunk a mere formality, or the spark that ignites the Sixers' championship aspirations? Let’s dive in.

ESPN’s senior NBA writer, Tim Bontemps, captures the essence of this pivotal moment in his January 4, 2026, report. Embiid’s dunk wasn’t just a highlight—it was a symbol of Philadelphia’s climb back to relevance in the Eastern Conference. The win pushed the Sixers (19-14) five games above .500 for the first time this season, a testament to their growing cohesion and potential.

And this is the part most people miss: Embiid’s reaction to the dunk was surprisingly understated. “It was whatever,” he shrugged, downplaying the moment despite finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. He even joked about wanting a flashier dunk off the backboard next time. But his teammates saw it differently. Rookie VJ Edgecombe, who matched Embiid’s 26-point performance, quipped that Embiid “actually got up a little bit,” while Tyrese Maxey—who led the team with 36 points—teased Embiid about his newfound dunking ambitions. “Now he’s telling me to throw him a lob,” Maxey said with a laugh. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Coach Nick Nurse couldn’t resist poking fun at the moment either. “It was a pretty cheap way of getting it,” he joked, “but at least we know he can still dunk.” The playful banter in the locker room underscored the team’s rising morale after closing a 10-day road trip with three straight wins.

While the Knicks (23-12) were on the second night of a back-to-back, crediting their fatigue would overlook Philadelphia’s dominant performance. This win wasn’t just about beating a tired opponent—it was a reminder of what the Sixers can achieve when firing on all cylinders. With Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford nearing returns from injury, the team could soon reach full strength for the first time in years.

Here’s where opinions might clash: Is this Sixers team truly a contender, or are they still a work in progress? Paul George believes the team’s chemistry is their secret weapon. “We trust in the process,” he said. “We’re starting to enjoy the game and gel as a unit.” But with 11 of their next 15 games at home, the Sixers face a pivotal stretch that could define their season.

Embiid’s resurgence is particularly noteworthy. After scoring 20+ points in eight consecutive games, he’s regaining his on-court dominance. Off the court, his return to Madison Square Garden—a place he calls his “favorite in the world”—was marked by playful banter with Knicks fans. “Sometimes, it’s good to be liked,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s good to be hated.”

For now, the Sixers are focused on staying relevant in the East. Saturday’s win placed them just half a game out of fourth place in a wide-open conference. As Nurse puts it, “We’re still digging out of a big hole,” but the progress is undeniable.

What do you think? Is Embiid’s dunk a turning point for the Sixers, or just a footnote in a long season? Are they true contenders, or still a step away? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to heat up as the season unfolds.