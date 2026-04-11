Elroy Face: Pirates Legend and 1960 World Series Hero dies at 97 (2026)

The baseball world has lost a true legend. Elroy Face, the iconic relief pitcher known as 'The Baron of the Bullpen,' has passed away at the age of 97. But here's where it gets even more remarkable: his legacy extends far beyond his impressive stats. A three-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, Face wasn't just a player—he was a pioneer who redefined the role of the relief pitcher in the modern game. And this is the part most people miss: his 1959 season, where he went an astonishing 18-1 with a 2.70 ERA, set an MLB record for most relief wins in a single season—a record that still stands today.

Face spent 15 of his 16 Major League seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, becoming a beloved figure in the franchise's history. His 802 appearances for the Pirates remain a team record, and his role in their 1960 World Series victory against the Yankees—where he led the league in appearances and recorded three crucial saves—solidified his place in baseball lore. Beyond Pittsburgh, he also left his mark with the Detroit Tigers and Montreal Expos, showcasing his versatility and skill.

In 2023, Face was rightfully inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact on the game. Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting reflected on Face's legacy, stating, 'Elroy was a pioneer of the modern relief pitcher... and he played a critical role in our 1960 World Series championship.' Nutting's words highlight not only Face's on-field achievements but also his personal character, which earned him the respect and admiration of teammates, fans, and rivals alike.

But here's the controversial part: While Face is celebrated as a trailblazer, some argue that his contributions have been overshadowed by more modern relief pitchers. Do you think Face gets the recognition he deserves in today's baseball discourse? Or has the evolution of the game diminished his legacy? Let us know in the comments.

As we mourn the loss of this baseball great, let's also celebrate his remarkable career and the indelible mark he left on the sport. Elroy Face may be gone, but his legacy will live on in every bullpen across the league. Rest in peace, Baron.