Elon Musk Threatens Tesla Giga Berlin Expansion Over Union Vote (2026)

Elon Musk's Union Ultimatum: A Threat or a Distraction?

In a move that has sparked both outrage and intrigue, Elon Musk has issued a stark warning to Tesla's 10,700 employees at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Grünheide. But here's where it gets controversial... In a pre-recorded video message, Musk hinted that the planned expansion of the plant hinges on the outcome of an upcoming works council election, specifically whether the influential German union IG Metall gains a foothold. This ultimatum comes amidst a heated battle between Tesla's management and IG Metall, Germany's most powerful industrial union, raising questions about workers' rights, corporate control, and the future of Tesla's European operations.

The Threat and Its Timing

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, which obtained audio recordings of the video, Musk stopped short of naming IG Metall directly but left little doubt about his target. He cautioned that external organizations pushing Tesla in the 'wrong direction' would make things 'more difficult.' More explicitly, he stated, 'We will not close the factory, but realistically, we will also not expand.' This message was delivered just days before the critical vote, a timing that seems deliberate to influence the outcome.

The video was presented by Grünheide plant manager Andre Thierig, who has previously expressed similar sentiments. Last year, Thierig told the German press agency DPA that he couldn't envision the U.S. decision-makers proceeding with the expansion if IG Metall gained a majority in the works council. This consistent messaging suggests a coordinated strategy to sway the 10,700 employees who will soon elect their new works council representatives.

An Escalating Feud

The tension between Tesla and IG Metall has been simmering for months, recently erupting into a full-blown conflict. IG Metall accused Tesla of creating a 'toxic' work environment and filed a defamation complaint against Thierig. Tesla retaliated with a criminal complaint, alleging that an IG Metall representative secretly recorded a works council meeting, even calling the police to seize the representative's laptop. IG Metall dismissed Tesla's actions as 'undemocratic,' while Tesla's anti-union efforts, including a widely criticized concert featuring German rapper Kool Savas, have been labeled as 'cringe' by many.

The Hollow Threat of Expansion

And this is the part most people miss... Musk's threat to halt expansion seems hollow when examining the current state of Giga Berlin. Tesla has quietly cut approximately 1,700 jobs at the plant over the past year, despite Thierig's denials. The factory, capable of producing over 375,000 Model Ys annually, sold only about 235,000 vehicles in Europe in 2025, a 28% decline. In Germany, registrations plummeted by 48% in the same year. This downward trend continued into 2026, with Tesla's EU registrations dropping another 17% in January, even as the European BEV market grew by 14%.

Meanwhile, competitors like BYD are thriving, with sales surging over 1,000% in Germany in January 2026, overtaking Tesla in the process. A recent survey revealed that 94% of Germans would not consider buying a Tesla, highlighting the brand's diminishing appeal in its own backyard.

Musk's Promises: A Distraction?

In the same video, Musk attempted to shift focus by discussing future products for Grünheide. He claimed that Tesla has 'just started' ramping up battery cell production and hinted at increased Model Y production, contingent on regulatory approval for expanded 'Full Self-Driving' functions in Europe. He also mentioned the Tesla Cybercab, Optimus, and Semi as potential future projects.

However, these promises seem like classic Musk misdirection. Battery cell production, once years away, is now suddenly 'ramping up'? Cybercab production at Grünheide? These vague assurances appear designed to divert attention from Tesla's current struggles. The real question is whether Tesla can justify maintaining Giga Berlin at its current scale, let alone expanding it, as European demand continues to plummet.

The Bigger Picture

The pattern is clear: Musk is positioning IG Metall as a scapegoat for decisions unrelated to the union. Tesla doesn't need to expand Giga Berlin; the factory already exceeds European market demand, and the gap is widening monthly. Sales are in freefall, the workforce is shrinking, and competitors are rapidly gaining ground.

By threatening to withhold expansion unless workers reject IG Metall, Musk is essentially demanding compliance under the guise of a threat. As IG Metall representative Otto aptly pointed out, 'As long as sales numbers are going down, Tesla won’t build any factory, not here and not anywhere else.'

Final Thoughts and Questions for You

Regardless of the vote's outcome, the future of Giga Berlin looks uncertain. Musk's ultimatum raises important questions: Is this a genuine threat or a strategic distraction from Tesla's deeper issues? Are workers being unfairly pressured to reject union representation? And what does this mean for the broader debate on workers' rights and corporate power?

What are your thoughts? Do you believe Musk's threat is justified, or is it a tactic to maintain control? Share your opinions in the comments below, and let’s spark a thoughtful discussion!