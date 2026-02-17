Elon Musk Backs Trump's Venezuela Plan: What You Need to Know (2026)

*A shocking alliance is brewing, as Elon Musk seemingly throws his weight behind Donald Trump's bold move to 'run' Venezuela and seize its oil reserves. * This unexpected partnership signals a dramatic shift in the political landscape, and the world is watching with bated breath.

The story begins with a simple yet powerful gesture: Elon Musk, the visionary behind X (formerly Twitter), updated his profile picture to display the American flag. This seemingly small act is being interpreted as a significant endorsement of President Trump's audacious military intervention in Venezuela.

This follows a period of tension between the two, suggesting a reconciliation after a public disagreement last July. The timing of Musk's patriotic display is far from coincidental, coinciding with Trump's aggressive foreign policy move to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In a dawn raid that sent shockwaves across the globe, US forces seized Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were swiftly transported to a US warship and then to New York, where they now face serious charges related to drug trafficking.

Elon Musk's Approval of Trump's Bold Strategy

For Musk, a proponent of Western values and decisive action, Trump's move seems to have struck a chord. This operation, reminiscent of the 2003 Iraq invasion, involved removing a head of state with surgical precision. By aligning himself with Trump, Musk appears to be embracing this projection of American strength.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump wasted no time in outlining his vision for Venezuela. He declared his intention to 'run the country' and 'fix' its oil infrastructure, with the goal of selling 'large amounts' of oil on the global market.

But here's where it gets controversial... For Musk, whose empire is built on energy and engineering, this resource-focused approach likely resonates.

Global Fallout: A Complex Situation

However, this path is not without its challenges. While Trump frames the move as a warning to those who threaten American sovereignty, the backlash has been swift. Venezuelan authorities have condemned the operation, and the country's vice president has demanded Maduro's immediate release. Despite Trump's claims of a smooth transition, the situation on the ground remains uncertain.

As Maduro prepares to face a federal court in New York, the world is watching. Musk's alignment with Trump's aggressive doctrine adds another layer of complexity.

And this is the part most people miss... If the tech billionaire is truly back on the same page as the president, their combined influence could be as significant as the military operation itself.

What do you think? Do you believe Musk's endorsement is a sign of a new era, or a misstep? How will this impact the global narrative?