Elliot Anderson to Man United? Transfer News & Nottingham Forest Star's Response (2026)

The transfer rumors are swirling around Nottingham Forest's rising star, Elliot Anderson, as Manchester United's interest intensifies. But is Anderson ready to make the leap to one of England's biggest clubs?

Amidst Manchester United's plans to revamp their midfield, Anderson's name has emerged as a potential recruit. The young midfielder has been a standout performer for Nottingham Forest, earning him a call-up to the England squad this season. However, Anderson remains focused on the present, stating, "I'm solely concentrating on my game and giving my all for Nottingham Forest." This dedication has been pivotal in his development over the past two years, both as a player and as an individual.

But here's where it gets controversial. Forest's head coach, Vitor Pereira, seems to be in the dark about the transfer speculation surrounding Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, another player linked with United. When questioned about the duo's future, Pereira claimed ignorance, stating, "I'm not hearing this." This raises questions about the club's communication and the players' awareness of their own market value.

Pereira, however, acknowledges the talent within his squad, praising Anderson and Gibbs-White for their commitment and spirit. He believes that the team's success lies not only in their individual talents but also in their collective strength. But is this enough to keep Anderson at the club, or will the allure of a move to Old Trafford prove too strong?

As the season draws to a close, all eyes will be on Anderson's performance, especially when Nottingham Forest visits Manchester United in May. Will he be a Red Devil next season, or will he stay loyal to the club that gave him his big break? The transfer window promises to be an intriguing one, and fans are eager to see how this story unfolds.