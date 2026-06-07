Ellie Costello's Honeymoon Adventure: From GB News to Safari Dreams (2026)

Ellie Costello's Honeymoon Adventure: A Dream Safari and a Wedding Extravaganza!

Ellie Costello is about to embark on a journey that will leave her fans wondering! The beloved GB News Breakfast host has shared the exciting reason behind her upcoming absence from the show. Ellie, with a radiant smile, announced that she's finally going on her honeymoon, a trip that has been long overdue.

But here's the twist: Ellie and her husband, Gerard Durkan, had a grand wedding celebration in the South of France, a true extravaganza! Yet, the honeymoon was delayed for months, leaving fans curious about the reason.

Speaking candidly on air, Ellie revealed that planning her dream wedding took a toll on her. She said, 'I was the wedding planner, and it was exhausting!' The couple's nuptials were a stunning affair, with an Irish-themed celebration honoring their heritage. Ellie even wore a traditional Allure Bridals and Jimmy design for the ceremony.

And now, the honeymoon adventure begins! Ellie will be heading off on a safari, a once-in-a-lifetime experience she has always dreamed of. This trip is particularly special as it marks a new chapter in her life, and she couldn't be more thrilled.

Her co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, playfully teased her about the timing of the honeymoon, to which Ellie responded with a laugh, explaining the need for a break after the wedding planning.

As Ellie prepares for this exciting journey, her fans are left wondering about the adventures she will encounter. Will she encounter wild animals on the safari? What breathtaking landscapes will she explore? And will there be any surprises along the way?

Ellie's story is a reminder that sometimes, life's greatest adventures are worth the wait. So, as she embarks on this new chapter, we can't help but feel excited for her and eagerly await her return to share her unforgettable experiences.

What do you think about Ellie's decision to delay her honeymoon? Do you think it's important to take a break after a big event like a wedding? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss this intriguing topic!