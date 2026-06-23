Elite 11 Finals 2026: Day 2 Live Updates and Highlights (2026)

Welcome to the second day of the highly anticipated Elite 11 Finals, an event that showcases the nation's top quarterback recruits. This year, we're at Mira Costa High School in the heart of Greater Los Angeles, where the best of the best are competing for recognition and a chance to make their mark.

The Elite 11 Tradition

The Elite 11 Finals is a prestigious event, celebrating its 28th year in 2026. It's a three-day extravaganza that brings together the country's elite signal-callers, offering them a platform to showcase their skills, compete, and learn from the best. It's an honor to be invited, and these young quarterbacks are here to prove their worth.

Day 2: Pro Day and More

Today, we're witnessing the Pro Day, a scripted workout that mirrors the NFL Combine. Each quarterback will go through a rigorous routine, testing their physical and mental abilities. But that's not all; there's also an accuracy challenge, where precision and technique will be put to the test.

The day began with the college counselors, who ran through their throwing scripts. Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Washington's Demond Williams Jr., and Auburn's Byrum Brown set the tone, with Sagapolutele completing an impressive 17 out of 20 throws.

Top Performers and Rising Stars

One name that has been on everyone's lips is Trae Taylor, a Nebraska four-star commit. Taylor dominated Day 1, earning the Rivals MVP title. His performance was described as confident, assertive, and impressive, with a quick release and accurate throws. Taylor's rise is a testament to the talent and potential on display at the Elite 11 Finals.

A Broader Perspective

What makes events like the Elite 11 Finals so fascinating is the opportunity to witness the future of football. These young quarterbacks are the next generation, and their skills and development will shape the sport for years to come. It's a reminder of the importance of nurturing talent and providing platforms for these athletes to thrive.

As we delve deeper into Day 2, we'll see how these quarterbacks perform under pressure, and how they adapt to the challenges set before them. It's an exciting journey, and one that offers a unique insight into the world of football recruiting and development.

Conclusion

The Elite 11 Finals is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of talent, hard work, and the future of football. As we continue to follow these young athletes, we're reminded of the power of sport to inspire and motivate. It's an honor to witness these rising stars, and I, for one, am excited to see how their journeys unfold.