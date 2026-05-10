Elena Rybakina's Coach Drama: Why Stefano Vukov Objected to Her Childhood Mentor (2026)

Elena Rybakina's Rise to Tennis Stardom: A Tale of Coaches and Controversy

A coach's fear of losing their star player is a common worry, but what happens when it creates a rift?

Evgenia Kulinovskaya, Rybakina's childhood tennis coach, reveals a fascinating story about the current Australian Open champion's journey. When Rybakina began working with Croatian coach Stefano Vukov in 2019, her childhood mentor had some concerns. Kulinovskaya, a former top-100 player herself, had been one of Rybakina's earliest influences.

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But here's where it gets intriguing: Vukov initially objected to Rybakina's visits to Kulinovskaya. He feared that Kulinovskaya might persuade the rising star to leave his coaching. This is a delicate situation, as trust and communication are vital in player-coach relationships.

Kulinovskaya explains, "Stefano was worried about losing Rybakina after her success. But we had a conversation, and he understood my intentions." This incident highlights the complex dynamics in sports coaching, where emotions and egos can clash.

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And this is the part most people miss: Kulinovskaya's advice to Rybakina was to stick with Vukov, as they were achieving great results together. This shows the respect and camaraderie among coaches, putting the player's success first.

The collaboration paid off, as Rybakina, under Vukov's guidance, has won multiple Grand Slam titles and reached the top of the WTA rankings.

But the question remains: How common are such power struggles in the world of sports coaching, and how do they affect the athletes? Share your thoughts in the comments, especially if you've witnessed similar scenarios!

Elena Rybakina's Coach Drama: Why Stefano Vukov Objected to Her Childhood Mentor (2026)

References

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