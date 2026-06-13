Electric Car Owners Frustrated: Lack of Charging Infrastructure in Ludlow (2026)

An 83-year-old Ludlow resident has unleashed a scathing critique of the local infrastructure, claiming his decision to buy an electric car was the biggest mistake of his life. But here's where it gets controversial: John Diamond, a Shropshire local, feels betrayed by the very system that encouraged him to go green. His story raises a critical question: Is the push for electric vehicles outpacing the infrastructure needed to support them?

Diamond’s ordeal began in October 2025 when he purchased an electric car, hoping for a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to travel. However, what followed was a frustrating saga of inadequate planning and unfulfilled promises. Despite Shropshire Council installing charging points on his street in 2023, the lack of proper signage has turned the designated bays into a free-for-all for non-electric vehicles. And this is the part most people miss: Without clear regulations, these bays are often occupied by petrol and diesel cars, leaving Diamond and other electric vehicle owners in a constant state of uncertainty.

The council’s response? They’re “reviewing the steps” to make the bays operational, but for Diamond, this feels like an empty promise. He’s spent £1,400 installing a home charging point, only to discover he can’t use it due to legal restrictions on running cables across public roads. A promised cable gully, which would solve this issue, has been indefinitely delayed due to the council’s financial woes. Here’s the kicker: The council’s internal struggles have left Diamond feeling abandoned, questioning the entire narrative around going green.

“The whole situation is a complete farce,” Diamond laments. He believes the infrastructure simply isn’t ready for the electric vehicle revolution, and his experience serves as a cautionary tale for others. “If you want peace of mind, don’t buy an electric car,” he warns.

The council acknowledges the issues, citing financial pressures and unfinished traffic regulations as hurdles. They’ve applied for funding from the Department for Transport, but for Diamond, this feels like too little, too late. Now, here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is the government’s push for electric vehicles premature, or is it the local authorities’ responsibility to catch up? Let’s spark a discussion—do you think Diamond’s experience is an isolated case, or does it reflect a broader systemic issue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!