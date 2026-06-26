Elderly Man Scammed for Rs 12 Lakh: Ayurvedic Treatment Fraud in India (2026)

In a heart-wrenching tale of deception and desperation, an elderly man from Belman, near Karkala, has been scammed out of over Rs 12 lakh in a desperate attempt to save his ailing wife's life. This tragic incident highlights the dark side of human nature and the vulnerability of those facing dire circumstances.

The man, aged 68, had already endured the heartache of his wife's cancer and paralysis. In a moment of desperation, he sought a miracle cure through Ayurvedic treatment. This is where the story takes a sinister turn. During a hospital visit in Manipal, he met a man named Siddharth, who claimed to have cured his own mother of a similar illness using Ayurvedic remedies. Siddharth's story resonated with the man's desperate situation, and he was introduced to Madhav, who further convinced him of the treatment's efficacy and high cost.

What follows is a classic con artist's playbook. Madhav and his accomplices, Anil and others, manipulated the man's emotions and financial resources. They convinced him to transfer large sums of money, starting with Rs 40,000, and eventually a total of Rs 12 lakh, to various accounts. The man, driven by his love for his wife, handed over multiple cheques and collected the promised medicines.

However, the treatment proved to be nothing more than a cruel deception. Despite the man's faith and financial sacrifice, his wife's condition remained unchanged. When he attempted to contact the accused, they had vanished, leaving him with no recourse but to report the fraud to the Karkala Rural police.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and critical thinking, especially in times of crisis. It also underscores the need for better regulation and awareness in the healthcare and financial sectors to protect vulnerable individuals from such exploitation.

As for the man and his wife, their story is a testament to resilience and the enduring power of love. Despite the tragedy, they must now pick up the pieces and navigate the complex aftermath of this fraud. It is a tale that should serve as a warning to all, and a call to action for those in positions of authority to prevent such heartless acts from occurring again.