Elderly Man Kidnapped in Sydney: A Case of Mistaken Identity? (2026)

Imagine waking up to the news that an 85-year-old man has been kidnapped from his own home, only to realize it might have been a tragic case of mistaken identity. This is the chilling reality for the community of North Ryde, Sydney, where Chris Baghsarian has been missing since Friday morning. But here's where it gets even more unsettling: neighbors reported seeing him forcibly taken away shortly after 5 a.m., bundled into a dark Toyota SUV, following signs of a break-in at his home. Was he the intended target, or just a victim of a horrifying error?

According to Detective Acting Superintendent Andrew Marks, the case has now been handed over to the NSW Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, who are treating it as a potential case of mistaken identity. And this is the part most people miss: Baghsarian, who lives alone, may require urgent medication or medical attention, adding a layer of urgency to his safe return. Police have released his image and are urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that time is of the essence.

But here’s where it gets controversial: If this was indeed a case of mistaken identity, what does it say about the perpetrators' methods and motives? Are they amateurs who botched the job, or is there something more sinister at play? The police statement hints at the possibility that Baghsarian wasn’t the intended target, but it raises more questions than answers. Could this be a chilling reminder of how vulnerable anyone can be, regardless of age or background?

As detectives continue their investigation, staying in close contact with Baghsarian’s family, the public is left to grapple with the unsettling implications of this case. What do you think? Is mistaken identity a plausible explanation, or is there more to this story? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let’s keep the conversation going as we hope for Chris Baghsarian’s safe return. If you have any information, no matter how small, don’t hesitate to contact Crime Stoppers—your tip could make all the difference.