Elderly Man Abducted in Sydney: Police Seek Help in Case of Mistaken Identity (2026)

Bold headline: An 85-year-old man abducted in Sydney in a case police believe to be mistaken identity.

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was kidnapped in Sydney’s north, in what investigators say appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

The 85-year-old was taken from his North Ryde home around 5am on Friday, according to police.

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In a statement, NSW Police indicated they think the wrong man was captured and urged the public to help secure his safe return.

“Detectives confirm they are in ongoing contact with the man’s family as inquiries continue,” the statement said.

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As part of the investigation, police released a photo of the man and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The case is being handled by the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad of the NSW Police.

Officials say they will provide additional details later this afternoon.

Thought-provoking note: This incident raises questions about how mistaken identity cases unfold and how quickly authorities determine the true target. If you have information, what steps would you take to verify identities in urgent scenarios? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Elderly Man Abducted in Sydney: Police Seek Help in Case of Mistaken Identity (2026)

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